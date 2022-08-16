Practice Report: Devin Duvernay Using Deep Ball As Weapon 

Devin Duvernay made another big play Tuesday, continuing his quest to have a larger role in Baltimore's offense and showing he can be the deep threat the team needs after trading Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.

The highlight of Duvernay's strong day occurred late in practice, when he got behind the secondary for a 70-yard touchdown connection with Lamar Jackson. Duvernay is one of the team's fastest players, who's already a Pro Bowl returner. Now Duvernay is showcasing the potential to become a much bigger part of the offense, which is a role he covets.

"I'm super excited. Being All-Pro, Pro Bowl or whatever just encouraged me to be better," Duvernay said. "[I] continue to keep working, keep grinding and be a better receiver, and maybe one day that leads to being an All-Pro receiver. I just keep my head down, I keep working, and want to be the best player I can be."

Ravens receivers' picking up the slack for each other has been a training camp theme. James Proche II is currently out of action with a soft tissue issue, but Rashod Bateman had a monster practice Saturday. Proche played well before being injured, and Makai Polk, Shemar Bridges and Jaylon Moore have all been consistent performers.

Here are other observations from Tuesday's practice:

  • The day after his first training camp practice, Marcus Peters participated in some drills then ran sprints on the sideline before ending his day early. After missing the entire 2021 season with a knee injury, Peters continues to ramp up with plenty of time still remaining before the Sept. 11 season opener.
  • Rookie tackle Daniel Faalele walked off the field and left practice early. Head Coach John Harbaugh was not available to the media, so there was no update on Faalele.
  • Jackson had one of his strongest throwing days, slinging darts to a variety of receivers. Despite being more muscular, Jackson still has wheels. On one scramble, Jackson made a quick 180-degree spin move to elude defensive tackle Isaiah Mack. Chasing Jackson remains a major task for defensive players.
  • Outside linebacker Justin Houston batted down a pass and had another consistent day of practice. His work ethic at age 33 with 102 career sacks remains impressive. He was one of the last players off the field.
  • Inside linebacker Patrick Queen was vocal on defense and had several conversations with teammates between reps. Queen appears to be making good on his intention to become more vocal this year. For a second straight day, Queen also did well in coverage. He blanketed Mark Andrews down the sideline on one play, forcing the pass to go elsewhere.
  • Williams, Chuck Clark and Marlon Humphrey were also chatting it up several times between reps. The cerebral Clark is a go-to-guy whenever there's a question about coverage.

