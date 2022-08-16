Practice Report: Devin Duvernay Using Deep Ball As Weapon 

Devin Duvernay made another big play Tuesday, continuing his quest to have a larger role in Baltimore's offense and showing he can be the deep threat the team needs after trading Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.

The highlight of Duvernay's strong day occurred late in practice, when he got behind the secondary for a 70-yard touchdown connection with Lamar Jackson. Duvernay is one of the team's fastest players, who's already a Pro Bowl returner. Now Duvernay is showcasing the potential to become a much bigger part of the offense, which is a role he covets.

"I'm super excited. Being All-Pro, Pro Bowl or whatever just encouraged me to be better," Duvernay said. "[I] continue to keep working, keep grinding and be a better receiver, and maybe one day that leads to being an All-Pro receiver. I just keep my head down, I keep working, and want to be the best player I can be."

Ravens receivers' picking up the slack for each other has been a training camp theme. James Proche II is currently out of action with a soft tissue issue, but Rashod Bateman had a monster practice Saturday. Proche played well before being injured, and Makai Polk, Shemar Bridges and Jaylon Moore have all been consistent performers.