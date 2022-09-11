Devin Duvernay Flourishes in Bigger Role

"We don't really listen to what the critics say," Duvernay said. "We all know what we can do. We all know our abilities, our athleticism, our speed."

Head Coach John Harbaugh recognized Duvernay for providing a spark that the offense needed.

"What a game," Harbaugh said. "He came up with plays when we needed plays made. That's what you hope for. We knew it was going to happen.

"I'm not surprised. He's done so many things for us, it doesn't always show up in stat book. But he's made so many big plays for us in the past. He's been doing it in camp every single day. I don't think any of the players are surprised, coaches. We're just happy to see it in a game."

Duvernay was a big-time receiver in college at Texas, catching 106 passes for 1,386 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has already made the Pro Bowl as a returner, but he has longed for an opportunity to be a consistent playmaking wide receiver in the NFL.

Duvernay is still handling punt returns for the Ravens and had two returns for 17 yards against the Jets. But his impact as a wide receiver was even bigger, a sign that he's ready for the opportunity he has earned.