Devontez Walker, Elijah Sarratt Inactive vs. Colts

Wide receivers Devontez Walker and rookie Elijah Sarratt will be inactive for Sunday's regular season opener in Indianapolis.

Walker was limited in practice all week by a groin injury. He and Sarratt are among several young receivers looking for an expanded role under new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle.

Without them, starters Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman will be joined in the wideout rotation by rookie Ja'Kobi Lane and two targets who largely play special teams – punt returner LaJohntay Wester and practice squad elevation Chris Moore. Also inactive for the Ravens are rookie cornerback Chandler Rivers and guard Emery Jones Jr. Joe Fagnano, who made the roster as an undrafted rookie, is the emergency No. 3 quarterback.

Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) and inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan (knee) both were ruled out on Friday. Madubuike is "really, really close" to making his debut following last year's season-ending neck injury, Head Coach Jesse Minter said.