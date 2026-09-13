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Devontez Walker, Elijah Sarratt Inactive vs. Colts

Sep 13, 2026 at 11:40 AM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

WR Devontez Walker (left) and WR Elijah Sarratt (right)
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Devontez Walker (left) and WR Elijah Sarratt (right)

Wide receivers Devontez Walker and rookie Elijah Sarratt will be inactive for Sunday's regular season opener in Indianapolis.

Walker was limited in practice all week by a groin injury. He and Sarratt are among several young receivers looking for an expanded role under new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle.

Without them, starters Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman will be joined in the wideout rotation by rookie Ja'Kobi Lane and two targets who largely play special teams – punt returner LaJohntay Wester and practice squad elevation Chris Moore. Also inactive for the Ravens are rookie cornerback Chandler Rivers and guard Emery Jones Jr. Joe Fagnano, who made the roster as an undrafted rookie, is the emergency No. 3 quarterback.

Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) and inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan (knee) both were ruled out on Friday. Madubuike is "really, really close" to making his debut following last year's season-ending neck injury, Head Coach Jesse Minter said.

Undrafted rookie outside linebacker Ethan Burke, who starred during the preseason on defense and special teams, is active for his NFL debut. Over the final two preseason games, Burke had two forced fumbles, four tackles, two passes defensed, and a sack. Another rookie outside linebacker, second-round pick Zion Young, will also make his NFL debut.

Top Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce will play but will reportedly have a limited role, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and others. Pierce underwent offseason ankle surgery and didn't practice until Aug. 27.

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