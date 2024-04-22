Around the AFC North: Draft Preview for Ravens' Division Rivals

Pittsburgh Steelers: Offensive Line Protection for Russell Wilson Could Be Arriving

2024 Draft Picks: 7

Round 1: 20

Round 2: 51

Round 3: 84, 98

Round 4: 119

Round 6: 178, 195

Biggest Needs

Offensive line – The Steelers need to replace Mason Cole, who was cut after starting every game at center in 2022 and 2023. Broderick Jones started right tackle last season, but Pittsburgh believes his future could be at left tackle. This draft is deep at the offensive tackle position and the Steelers could address that position on Day 1 or 2.

Wide receiver – After trading Dionte Johnson to Carolina, the Steelers are looking for more playmakers to take pressure off George Pickens. New quarterback Russell Wilson loves to throw deep, and this draft is loaded with receivers who could become a new weapon in Pittsburgh's offense.

Defensive tackle – Cam Heyward is 34 years old and coming off an injury-plagued season. The Steelers could use some fresh legs in their defensive line rotation to help All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt.

Possible First Round Targets

OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma – "The Steelers have undergone a complete makeover at quarterback, but they still need an upgrade at tackle to play opposite last year's first-round pick, Broderick Jones." – Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

G Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon – "The Steelers should be looking to upgrade either center or right guard right along with offensive tackle, and JPJ's presence would be a much welcome boost to their overall blocking to help 2023 free-agent addition Issac Seumalo." – Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News