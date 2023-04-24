Around the AFC North: Draft Preview for Ravens' Division Rivals

Cincinnati Bengals: Several Talented Tight Ends Could Be on Their Radar

Draft capital: Seven picks (28, 60, 92, 131, 163, 206, 246)

Biggest needs: Tight end, right tackle, running back, cornerback

Overview: Even after signing Irv Smith Jr. in free agency, the Bengals have just two tight ends under contract after Hayden Hurst departed for the Panthers. When the Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr. to play left tackle, Jonah Williams balked at moving to right tackle and requested a trade. The future of running back Joe Mixon is uncertain and he could be a salary cap casualty. The Bengals lost backup running back Samaje Perine to Denver in free agency. Cincinnati would like to add depth at corner behind Mike Hilton and Cam Taylor-Britt, with Chidobe Awuzie coming off ACL surgery.

Who's being mocked to Cincinnati:

OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee – Jeremiah

"Wright would plug and play at right tackle. Recent LT signee Orlando Brown Jr. is only 26 years old. Brown and Wright could hold down the bookend spots to protect Joe Burrow for quite a long time. Also, this pick would allow the Bengals to deal Jonah Williams for draft capital now that he has requested a trade."

CB Julius Brents, Kansas State – Todd McShay, ESPN

"I'm guessing this will be a bit of a surprise, but I love this dude's tape. And I just moved Brents up to No. 27 overall on my board. He is tall and long, and he can smother receivers in press coverage. The Bengals really need some help in that area."

TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame - Reuter

"Mayer will be an excellent pro, blocking well and providing Joe Burrow a reliable target in the short-to-intermediate passing game."

TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah – Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News