Around the AFC North: Draft Preview for Ravens' Division Rivals

Pittsburgh Steelers: With Three Picks in Top 50, Steelers Have Chance for Instant Impact
Draft capital: Seven picks (17, 32, 49, 80, 120, 241, 251)
Biggest needs: Offensive tackle, cornerback, defensive line, wide receiver
Overview: The Steelers would like to add depth at offensive tackle after starters Chukwuma Okoroafor and Dan Moore Jr. played every snap last season. Pittsburgh lost cornerback Cam Sutton to the Lions in free agency, while new addition Patrick Peterson is almost 33 years old and could play primarily at safety. Veteran defensive lineman Cam Heyward will turn 34 years old in May, which could prompt the Steelers to target a young player for their defensive front.
Who's being mocked to Pittsburgh:
OT Broderick Jones, Georgia – Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network
"This would be a dream scenario for the Steelers as they continue to overhaul their offensive line this offseason."
WR Zay Flowers, Boston College – Mel Kiper, ESPN
"The Steelers are adding Allen Robinson via trade, but he's a much different receiver than Flowers. This deal doesn't change Pittsburgh's need, and I could see it still adding Flowers here."
CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State – Dane Brugler, The Athletic
"This pairing would be another entertaining story given the Porter bloodlines, but obviously this pick is more than that. Though the Steelers added veteran Patrick Peterson this offseason, the chance to add a young, long and promising corner would be an upgrade for the present and future."
EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa – Chad Reuter, NFL.com
Van Ness' versatility means the Steelers could use him inside or outside. Sometimes he moves like T.J. Watt on the edge, and other times, his game mirrors that of former Pittsburgh star end Aaron Smith."
Cincinnati Bengals: Several Talented Tight Ends Could Be on Their Radar
Draft capital: Seven picks (28, 60, 92, 131, 163, 206, 246)
Biggest needs: Tight end, right tackle, running back, cornerback
Overview: Even after signing Irv Smith Jr. in free agency, the Bengals have just two tight ends under contract after Hayden Hurst departed for the Panthers. When the Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr. to play left tackle, Jonah Williams balked at moving to right tackle and requested a trade. The future of running back Joe Mixon is uncertain and he could be a salary cap casualty. The Bengals lost backup running back Samaje Perine to Denver in free agency. Cincinnati would like to add depth at corner behind Mike Hilton and Cam Taylor-Britt, with Chidobe Awuzie coming off ACL surgery.
Who's being mocked to Cincinnati:
OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee – Jeremiah
"Wright would plug and play at right tackle. Recent LT signee Orlando Brown Jr. is only 26 years old. Brown and Wright could hold down the bookend spots to protect Joe Burrow for quite a long time. Also, this pick would allow the Bengals to deal Jonah Williams for draft capital now that he has requested a trade."
CB Julius Brents, Kansas State – Todd McShay, ESPN
"I'm guessing this will be a bit of a surprise, but I love this dude's tape. And I just moved Brents up to No. 27 overall on my board. He is tall and long, and he can smother receivers in press coverage. The Bengals really need some help in that area."
TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame - Reuter
"Mayer will be an excellent pro, blocking well and providing Joe Burrow a reliable target in the short-to-intermediate passing game."
TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah – Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
"The Bengals took a flyer on former Viking Irv Smith Jr. but have been gutted at tight end the past couple offseasons and could use an upgrade in the form of this impact receiving-forward athlete for Joe Burrow."
Cleveland Browns: Without a Pick in the First Two Rounds, Day 3 Will Be Huge
Draft capital: Eight picks (74, 98, 111, 126, 140, 142, 190, 229)
Biggest needs: Inside linebacker, defensive tackle, offensive tackle, safety
Overview: The Browns ranked 25th against the run last season and want to add more physicality to their front seven to help Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett. Cleveland would also like to improve its depth behind starting offensive tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr. A young, athletic safety toback up starters Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit could also be on the Browns' radar.
Who's being mocked to Cleveland at No. 74:
DT Zacch Pickens, South Carolina – Matt Miller, ESPN
"The Browns' first selection in the draft addresses the interior defensive line. The 6-4, 291-pound Pickens was a star at the Senior Bowl, and he posted 6.5 sacks over the past two years from inside."
DT Gervon Dexter, Florida – McShay
"Welcome to the NFL draft, Cleveland. I'm wasting no time once the Browns are finally on the clock in addressing the roster's biggest hole. It's a thin defensive tackle class, but Dexter gives them depth up the middle and some interior pass-rushing upside thanks to his speed."
IL Jack Campbell, Iowa – Iyer
"The Browns need more of an instinctive cleanup man in the middle of their defense and Campbell is an excellent fit for their scheme."