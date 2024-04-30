What Each Rookie Draft Pick Will Look to Prove

CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State (4/130)

Question: Is his recovery speed a concern?

Much was made of Tampa running a 4.59 at his Pro Day, which may have contributed to him falling to Round 4, when he was projected by many to be taken in Round 2. Walker is one of many wide receivers who will test Tampa's speed in practice and Tampa wants to prove he deserved to be drafted much higher, as many people believe.

"I've been at the bottom of a depth chart before, and I'm willing to work my way up again, and that's going to be a chip on my shoulder every day," Tampa said. "I can't wait to get started."

RB Rasheen Ali, Marshall (5/165)

Question: Will ball security be an issue?

Ali had11 fumbles over his final three seasons at Marshall, but the Ravens were greatly impressed with his overall skillset. The coaching staff will surely preach ball security to Ali when he arrives.

"When we evaluate running backs, we're looking for specific things," DeCosta said. "Certainly, ball security is one of those things, but this is an explosive guy, very shifty, good vision, he runs hard."

QB Devin Leary, Kentucky (6, 218)

Question: Can he avoid turnovers and throw more consistently?

In the process of showing NFL arm talent that impressed the Ravens, Leary also threw 12 interceptions last year. His chance to make the roster may hinge on his accuracy and ability to avoid turnovers, and Leary believes playing in Kentucky's pro-style offense last season will help his learning curve.

Even though Leary's stats at Kentucky weren't as good as those at N.C. State, Leary saw his final college season as an important step in his path to the NFL.