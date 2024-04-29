T.J. Tampa May Be the Steal of the Draft

As names rolled off the board on Days 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft, T.J. Tampa stayed calm – a trait that made him one of the top cornerbacks in this year's class.

The Athletic's Dan Brugler had Tampa ranked at the seventh-best among his peers, but Tampa saw 14 cornerbacks drafted before him.

"You can't think too heavily on it. You can't drift away anywhere," Tampa said. "You just have to stay locked in and know that your name is going to get called and be ready whenever you get there."

Picked near the end of the fourth round (No. 130 overall), Tampa may be one of the biggest steals of the 2024 draft class when we're looking back on it years from now.