Earl Thomas Says Beating Seahawks Felt 'Really, Really, Really' Good

Thomas had a remarkable career in Seattle, building a Hall of Fame resume with six Pro Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl win. He was the central piece of the Seahawks iconic "Legion of Boom" secondary, but when the time came for him to cash in with a big contract, Seattle opted to let him walk.

His illustrious Seahawks tenure ended in unceremonious fashion, when he broke his leg and flipped off the coaching staff as he got carted off the field.

Sunday offered a bit of revenge, and Thomas made sure to let his old coach Pete Carroll hear about it. As Humphrey scored on a fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter to essentially put the game out of reach, which was Baltimore's second defensive touchdown on the day, Thomas barked over to Seattle's bench.

"You know I was going to say something," he said. "I definitely said what I had to say. That's between me and them. It felt great, just to see Marcus [Peters] running down the sidelines and to see Marlon scoop that big fumble and score."

The reception for Thomas from the fans was mostly positive throughout the day. Plenty of fans still had his No. 29 jersey in the stand, and he got plenty of cheers when he walked out to the field.