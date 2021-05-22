Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

How would Joe Flacco react to Hollywood Brown taking his uniform number? He hasn't commented, but after observing him in press conferences for over a decade, I'm betting Flacco would smile and/or shrug, possibly mutter a joke and suggest there are more important things in the world. Which is true.

It's fun to see so many players having so much fun with the option to change numbers. That was the whole point of doing it, right? But at the risk of being a cranky killjoy, I'm hearing Allen ("It's just practice") Iverson in my head. You know, it's just numbers.