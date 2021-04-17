Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:

About the Ravens possibly using a high draft pick on a safety: Yes, more turnovers from the position would be great, but Chuck Clark, 25, is the defense's green-dot glue, and DeShon Elliott, 23, was more than solid in his first year as a starter. I'm skeptical about the need.

I'm guessing the Ravens weren't thrilled to see Jadeveon Clowney land with the Cleveland Browns. Clowney doesn't have big sack stats, but with Myles Garrett on the other side, the Browns don't need Clowney for sacks as much as a strong edge against the run, which he can provide.

The Ravens could have kept Clowney from the Browns by signing him, of course, but his price was a tad high and the Ravens' needs are different. They don't need another edge-setter as much as a pass rusher who can rattle quarterbacks. I see Justin Houston as a better fit.

How much have NFL priorities changed? The first round of the 2008 draft says it all. Five running backs were taken. Joe Flacco was the second quarterback selected at No. 18 overall. In 2020, only one running back was a first-rounder and three of the first six picks were quarterbacks.

The Ravens will face quite a gauntlet of elite quarterbacks in 2021. Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes are MVPs. Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow were No. 1-overall picks. Ben Roethlisberger is a future Hall of Famer. Justin Herbert was last year's Rookie of the Year.

I'm as guilty as anyone of chattering on about which position the Ravens might address with their first-round pick. But honestly, when picking as late as No. 27 overall, your choice can come down to which players are still available among those you like, regardless of position.

Interesting how the definition of a team player has changed in pro football. Three of the Ravens' top five salary cap hits for 2021 belong to Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Marcus Peters, each of whom reportedly restructured their contracts to give the front office more salary cap flexibility.

Five of the Ravens' last seven first-round picks have played offense. Although two are no longer in Baltimore, the focus certainly correlates to the unit now ranking among the league's most productive. Before that run, the franchise went five years without taking an offensive player in the first round.