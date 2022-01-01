Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Hearing Huntley say Friday that he experienced some "tough" symptoms while dealing with COVID-19 last week, it's worth remembering that coming off the Reserve/COVID-19 list is one thing, being able to play is another and being able to play well is yet another. These guys are not robots.

My John Madden reminiscence: I interacted with him quite a bit in his broadcasting days. He always returned a phone call, always gave thoughtful answers. I'll remember his great sense of fun, a quality we all could use right now. And I'm quite sure no one loved football more.