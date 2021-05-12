Eisenberg: Five Takeaways From Ravens' 2021 Schedule

Short takes: The Ravens are playing a home game on Monday Night Football for the second straight year, so maybe we can put that talking point to bed … They're also getting two home games on Sunday Night Football for the first time. … In all, Baltimore has five-primetime games, which is a lot but not the least bit surprising given the national interest in watching Lamar Jackson make magic happen… It's just, plain weird to see the Ravens open the season with six straight games and nine of their first 10 against non-division opposition … Beyond playing five games in primetime, the Ravens also play three in the late slot on Sunday afternoon. Only nine of their 17 games kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. … Thanks to the season now consisting of 17 games, the Ravens will play their latest finale ever, on Jan. 9. They had already won two playoff games by that date during their first Super Bowl run in 2000 … A homestand is common in baseball, not football, but the Ravens have a long one this year. After returning home from playing the Broncos in Denver on Oct. 3, they won't leave town for six weeks. They'll play four straight home games, sandwiched around their bye, before playing the Dolphins in Miami on Nov. 11.