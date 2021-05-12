Eisenberg: Five Takeaways From Ravens' 2021 Schedule

May 12, 2021 at 07:48 PM
Baltimore Ravens
Five thoughts on the Ravens' 2021 schedule:

It's always fun and interesting when the schedule is released, but some years generate more "wow" than others – that is, matchups or parts of the schedule that reflexively cause you to say "wow" when you initially see them. For me, this year's schedule is absolutely loaded with "wow." A prime-time season opener in Las Vegas followed by a primetime home opener against the Chiefs? Wow. No games against the Browns or Steelers until after Thanksgiving? Wow. A four-game stretch against, in order, the Browns, Steelers, Browns and Packers? Wow. A four-game homestand? Wow. A season finale at home against the Steelers? Wow. There are years when the schedule is relatively routine, but boy, this isn't one.

The Ravens' home-and-away series with the Browns and Steelers could decide the AFC North, but in the biggest "wow" of all, none of those games will take place until late November. It's truly bizarre. Basically, the Ravens will track their fellow division contenders from a distance for months and then suddenly settle everything on the field with a flurry of games down the stretch. Throw in a late-December road contest against the Bengals and five of the Ravens' last seven games are against AFC North opposition. It's the polar opposite of 2020, when the Ravens completed the home portion of their division schedule by Week 8. Doing it this way is better, as it will produce more late-season drama in a competitive division. (Bonus thought: It's surely a sign of changing times in the division that the only primetime game of the four is against the Browns. That's not so surprising, though, given the insanity that unfolded on Monday Night Football when the Ravens and Browns met last December.)

Breaking Down the 2021 Schedule

Mink and Downing give their biggest takeaways, play the win-loss game and hold the annual travel draft.

Listen On Apple Podcasts

The Ravens will need to be ready to roll when the season opens. Although the Raiders haven't posted a winning record since 2016, they were in the playoff hunt a year ago and will be sky-high to open a new season with their first game in front of fans at their fantabulous new stadium – on Monday Night Football, no less. It's a big stage, and the Ravens will go right from that to an even bigger stage just six days later, after a short week of practice, when they host the Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium in a litmus-test game. It's a challenging start, but things get easier after that as, overall, seven of the Ravens' first nine opponents were non-playoff qualifiers in 2020. There's a real opportunity for the Ravens to be, say, 6-1 heading into their bye-week break in late October.

The flip side of having a relatively forgiving early-season schedule is things get a lot tougher late. Seven of the Ravens' last eight games are against teams that made the playoffs in 2020. Three of the games are against NFC opponents (Packers, Rams and Bears) and four are against the Browns and Steelers. The toughest stretch, no question, is from Nov. 28 through Dec. 19 when the Ravens face, in order, the Browns, Steelers, Browns and Packers. No breaks there. It's the opposite of a year ago. When the Ravens lost in Pittsburgh in early December, they had a 6-5 record and faced a tough climb to make the playoffs. But four of their five remaining games were against teams not in the playoff picture, and the Ravens took advantage, building a winning streak that put them in the playoffs. They'll face a much tougher late-season road in 2021, so it's probably a good idea for them to stack as many wins as possible early.

Game-By-Game Breakdown of Ravens’ 2021 Schedule

Here's a look at the Ravens' opponents and how they've changed this offseason.

Week 1: at Las Vegas Raiders 2020 record: 8-8 Additions: DE Yannick Ngakoue, RB Kenyan Drake, WR Willie Snead IV, WR John Brown Top draft picks: OL Alex Leatherwood, S Trevon Moehrig Summary: The Raiders have an offense that can catch fire between quarterback Derek Carr, running back Josh Jacobs and former Ravens tight end Darren Waller, who has turned into a Pro Bowler with the Raiders. With several former Ravens on their roster, this will be a bit of a reunion to start the season. Baltimore will be pumped to be on Monday Night Football at the beginning of the year.
Week 1: at Las Vegas Raiders
2020 record: 8-8
Additions: DE Yannick Ngakoue, RB Kenyan Drake, WR Willie Snead IV, WR John Brown
Top draft picks: OL Alex Leatherwood, S Trevon Moehrig
Summary: The Raiders have an offense that can catch fire between quarterback Derek Carr, running back Josh Jacobs and former Ravens tight end Darren Waller, who has turned into a Pro Bowler with the Raiders. With several former Ravens on their roster, this will be a bit of a reunion to start the season. Baltimore will be pumped to be on Monday Night Football at the beginning of the year.

Week 2: vs. Kansas City Chiefs 2020 record: 14-2 Additions: OT Orlando Brown Jr., G Joe Thuney, DT Jarran Reed Top draft picks: LB Nick Bolton, C Creed Humphrey Summary: After falling short in the Super Bowl in large part because of lackluster offensive line play, the Chiefs overhauled that unit this offseason. Kansas City still has arguably the NFL's best quarterback in Patrick Mahomes and his top weapons of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Now they've spent big to give them more time to work in hopes that it helps them raise the Lombardi Trophy again. Baltimore has lost the last three meetings to the Chiefs, leading Lamar Jackson to call them their "kryptonite."
Week 2: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
2020 record: 14-2
Additions: OT Orlando Brown Jr., G Joe Thuney, DT Jarran Reed
Top draft picks: LB Nick Bolton, C Creed Humphrey
Summary: After falling short in the Super Bowl in large part because of lackluster offensive line play, the Chiefs overhauled that unit this offseason. Kansas City still has arguably the NFL's best quarterback in Patrick Mahomes and his top weapons of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Now they've spent big to give them more time to work in hopes that it helps them raise the Lombardi Trophy again. Baltimore has lost the last three meetings to the Chiefs, leading Lamar Jackson to call them their "kryptonite."

Week 3: at Detroit Lions 2020 record: 5-11 Additions: QB Jared Goff, RB Jamaal Williams, WR Breshad Perriman Top draft picks: OT Penei Sewell, DT Levi Onwuzurike Summary: The Lions are in the midst of an overhaul with a new general manager, head coach and starting quarterback. A shocking trade of Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams turned the page for the Lions. New Head Coach Dan Campbell is bringing a physical, nasty philosophy to Detroit, where a high-flying offense has been the calling card for years.
Week 3: at Detroit Lions
2020 record: 5-11
Additions: QB Jared Goff, RB Jamaal Williams, WR Breshad Perriman
Top draft picks: OT Penei Sewell, DT Levi Onwuzurike
Summary: The Lions are in the midst of an overhaul with a new general manager, head coach and starting quarterback. A shocking trade of Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams turned the page for the Lions. New Head Coach Dan Campbell is bringing a physical, nasty philosophy to Detroit, where a high-flying offense has been the calling card for years.

Week 4: at Denver Broncos 2020 record: 5-11 Additions: CB Ronald Darby, CB Kyle Fuller, SS Kareem Jackson Top draft picks: CB Patrick Surtain II, RB Javonte Williams Summary: The Broncos are committed to having a strong defense under Head Coach Vic Fangio. That's how they approached the offseason, looking to mesh a ferocious pass rush with stronger play in the secondary. Drew Lock remains the starting quarterback and the Broncos added Teddy Bridgewater as competition.
Week 4: at Denver Broncos
2020 record: 5-11
Additions: CB Ronald Darby, CB Kyle Fuller, SS Kareem Jackson
Top draft picks: CB Patrick Surtain II, RB Javonte Williams
Summary: The Broncos are committed to having a strong defense under Head Coach Vic Fangio. That's how they approached the offseason, looking to mesh a ferocious pass rush with stronger play in the secondary. Drew Lock remains the starting quarterback and the Broncos added Teddy Bridgewater as competition.

Week 5: vs. Indianapolis Colts 2020 record: 11-5 Additions: QB Carson Wentz, LT Eric Fisher, DE Denico Autry Top draft picks: DE Kwity Paye, DE Dayo Odeyingbo Summary: The Colts' big move this offseason was trading for quarterback Carson Wentz, who struggled last year in Philadelphia but is reunited with his former coach. He replaces retired veteran Philip Rivers. The Colts have a strong defense and running game. If their passing attack takes the next step, they'll be an even tougher foe. This one is worthy of the "Monday Night Football" stage.
Week 5: vs. Indianapolis Colts
2020 record: 11-5
Additions: QB Carson Wentz, LT Eric Fisher, DE Denico Autry
Top draft picks: DE Kwity Paye, DE Dayo Odeyingbo
Summary: The Colts' big move this offseason was trading for quarterback Carson Wentz, who struggled last year in Philadelphia but is reunited with his former coach. He replaces retired veteran Philip Rivers. The Colts have a strong defense and running game. If their passing attack takes the next step, they'll be an even tougher foe. This one is worthy of the "Monday Night Football" stage.

Week 6: vs. Los Angeles Chargers 2020 record: 7-9 Additions: C Corey Linsley, RT Matt Feiler, TE Jared Cook Top draft picks: OT Rashawn Slater, CB Asante Samuel Jr. Summary: With reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert under center, the Chargers devoted the offseason to getting him better protection. Injuries have plagued the Chargers in recent years, but they have a lot of young talent and are ascending.
Week 6: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
2020 record: 7-9
Additions: C Corey Linsley, RT Matt Feiler, TE Jared Cook
Top draft picks: OT Rashawn Slater, CB Asante Samuel Jr.
Summary: With reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert under center, the Chargers devoted the offseason to getting him better protection. Injuries have plagued the Chargers in recent years, but they have a lot of young talent and are ascending.

Week 7: vs. Cincinnati Bengals 2020 record: 4-11-1 Additions: DE Trey Hendrickson, CB Mike Hilton, CB Chidobe Awuzie, LT Riley Reiff, DT Larry Ogunjobi Top draft picks: WR Ja'Marr Chase, G Jackson Carman Summary: The Bengals' biggest "addition" will be the return of quarterback Joe Burrow from last year's season-ending knee injury. However, it remains to be seen how he responds and there are still concerns about the blocking in front of him. The Bengals are loaded with offensive weapons around him, however, and have spent more free-agent dollars to upgrade the defense.
Week 7: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
2020 record: 4-11-1
Additions: DE Trey Hendrickson, CB Mike Hilton, CB Chidobe Awuzie, LT Riley Reiff, DT Larry Ogunjobi
Top draft picks: WR Ja'Marr Chase, G Jackson Carman
Summary: The Bengals' biggest "addition" will be the return of quarterback Joe Burrow from last year's season-ending knee injury. However, it remains to be seen how he responds and there are still concerns about the blocking in front of him. The Bengals are loaded with offensive weapons around him, however, and have spent more free-agent dollars to upgrade the defense.

Week 9: vs. Minnesota Vikings 2020 record: 7-9 Additions: DT Dalvin Tomlinson, CB Patrick Peterson Top draft picks: T Christian Darrisaw, QB Kellen Mond Summary: The Vikings have one of the league's best offensive groups with quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Dalvin Cook and wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. That's a challenging group to slow down, but Baltimore will be fresh coming off the bye.
Week 9: vs. Minnesota Vikings
2020 record: 7-9
Additions: DT Dalvin Tomlinson, CB Patrick Peterson
Top draft picks: T Christian Darrisaw, QB Kellen Mond
Summary: The Vikings have one of the league's best offensive groups with quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Dalvin Cook and wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. That's a challenging group to slow down, but Baltimore will be fresh coming off the bye.

Week 10: at Miami Dolphins 2020 record: 10-6 Additions: WR Will Fuller Top draft picks: WR Jaylen Waddle, DE Jaelan Phillips Summary: The Dolphins had a strong defense last year, particularly in the secondary, but their offense lacked firepower with rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Miami got him some more playmakers with speedsters Fuller and Waddle.
Week 10: at Miami Dolphins
2020 record: 10-6
Additions: WR Will Fuller
Top draft picks: WR Jaylen Waddle, DE Jaelan Phillips
Summary: The Dolphins had a strong defense last year, particularly in the secondary, but their offense lacked firepower with rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Miami got him some more playmakers with speedsters Fuller and Waddle.

Week 11: at Chicago Bears 2020 record: 8-8 Additions: QB Andy Dalton, OLB Jeremiah Attaochu Top draft picks: QB Justin Fields, OT Teven Jenkins Summary: The Bears defense continues to be among the league's best, but their offense struggled with quarterback Mitch Trubisky and other fill-ins. Chicago is resetting at quarterback with Fields and Dalton, though it remains to be seen who the starter will be by this point in the season.
Week 11: at Chicago Bears
2020 record: 8-8
Additions: QB Andy Dalton, OLB Jeremiah Attaochu
Top draft picks: QB Justin Fields, OT Teven Jenkins
Summary: The Bears defense continues to be among the league's best, but their offense struggled with quarterback Mitch Trubisky and other fill-ins. Chicago is resetting at quarterback with Fields and Dalton, though it remains to be seen who the starter will be by this point in the season.

Week 12: vs. Cleveland Browns 2020 record: 11-5 Additions: S John Johnson, DE Jadeveon Clowney, CB Troy Hill Top draft picks: CB Greg Newsome II, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Summary: The Browns reached the playoffs for the first time in 17 seasons last year, and now they're looking for more. Cleveland's defense was its weakness last year, but that has been aggressively addressed this offseason while there are still plenty of playmakers on offense.
Week 12: vs. Cleveland Browns
2020 record: 11-5
Additions: S John Johnson, DE Jadeveon Clowney, CB Troy Hill
Top draft picks: CB Greg Newsome II, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Summary: The Browns reached the playoffs for the first time in 17 seasons last year, and now they're looking for more. Cleveland's defense was its weakness last year, but that has been aggressively addressed this offseason while there are still plenty of playmakers on offense.

Week 13: at Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 record: 12-4 Additions: None Top draft picks: RB Najee Harris, TE Pat Freiermuth Summary: Despite major salary-cap issues, the Steelers found a way to hang onto 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to give it another go. They did lose top-notch pass rusher Bud Dupree, veteran center Maurkice Pouncey, cornerback Mike Hilton and others, however. The Steelers got off to a 11-0 start last year and they're hoping they can repeat that magic without the tailspin finish this year. Their offensive line is a question mark.
Week 13: at Pittsburgh Steelers
2020 record: 12-4
Additions: None
Top draft picks: RB Najee Harris, TE Pat Freiermuth
Summary: Despite major salary-cap issues, the Steelers found a way to hang onto 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to give it another go. They did lose top-notch pass rusher Bud Dupree, veteran center Maurkice Pouncey, cornerback Mike Hilton and others, however. The Steelers got off to a 11-0 start last year and they're hoping they can repeat that magic without the tailspin finish this year. Their offensive line is a question mark.

Week 14: at Cleveland Browns 2020 record: 11-5 Additions: S John Johnson, DE Jadeveon Clowney, CB Troy Hill Top draft picks: CB Greg Newsome II, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Summary: This will be the second time in three weeks that the Ravens and Browns meet. The Browns reached the playoffs for the first time in 17 seasons last year, and now they're looking for more. Cleveland's defense was its weakness last year, but that has been aggressively addressed this offseason while there are still plenty of playmakers on offense.
Week 14: at Cleveland Browns
2020 record: 11-5
Additions: S John Johnson, DE Jadeveon Clowney, CB Troy Hill
Top draft picks: CB Greg Newsome II, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Summary: This will be the second time in three weeks that the Ravens and Browns meet. The Browns reached the playoffs for the first time in 17 seasons last year, and now they're looking for more. Cleveland's defense was its weakness last year, but that has been aggressively addressed this offseason while there are still plenty of playmakers on offense.

Week 15: vs. Green Bay Packers 2020 record: 13-3 Additions: None Top draft picks: CB Eric Stokes, C Josh Myers Summary: The Packers' offseason will be all about Aaron Rodgers and his reported discontent. Will he suit up in Green Bay this season? The reigning MVP nearly led the Packers to the Super Bowl last year, but there's a lot up in the air.
Week 15: vs. Green Bay Packers
2020 record: 13-3
Additions: None
Top draft picks: CB Eric Stokes, C Josh Myers
Summary: The Packers' offseason will be all about Aaron Rodgers and his reported discontent. Will he suit up in Green Bay this season? The reigning MVP nearly led the Packers to the Super Bowl last year, but there's a lot up in the air.

Week 16: at Cincinnati Bengals 2020 record: 4-11-1 Additions: DE Trey Hendrickson, CB Mike Hilton, CB Chidobe Awuzie, LT Riley Reiff, DT Larry Ogunjobi Top draft picks: WR Ja'Marr Chase, G Jackson Carman Summary: The Bengals' biggest "addition" will be the return of quarterback Joe Burrow from last year's season-ending knee injury. However, it remains to be seen how he responds and there are still concerns about the blocking in front of him. The Bengals are loaded with offensive weapons around him, however, and have spent more free-agent dollars to upgrade the defense.
Week 16: at Cincinnati Bengals
2020 record: 4-11-1
Additions: DE Trey Hendrickson, CB Mike Hilton, CB Chidobe Awuzie, LT Riley Reiff, DT Larry Ogunjobi
Top draft picks: WR Ja'Marr Chase, G Jackson Carman
Summary: The Bengals' biggest "addition" will be the return of quarterback Joe Burrow from last year's season-ending knee injury. However, it remains to be seen how he responds and there are still concerns about the blocking in front of him. The Bengals are loaded with offensive weapons around him, however, and have spent more free-agent dollars to upgrade the defense.

Week 17: vs. Los Angeles Rams 2020 record: 10-6 Additions: WR DeSean Jackson Top draft picks: WR Tutu Atwell, LB Ernest Jones Summary: It wasn't long ago that the Rams were in the Super Bowl, and they remained a top team last year with a roster full of stars and one of the best defenses in the league. Their defense had a couple losses in free agency this offseason but still has reigning NFL Defensive MVP Aaron Donald. Now with Matthew Stafford at quarterback, the Rams hope to take their passing offense to another level.
Week 17: vs. Los Angeles Rams
2020 record: 10-6
Additions: WR DeSean Jackson
Top draft picks: WR Tutu Atwell, LB Ernest Jones
Summary: It wasn't long ago that the Rams were in the Super Bowl, and they remained a top team last year with a roster full of stars and one of the best defenses in the league. Their defense had a couple losses in free agency this offseason but still has reigning NFL Defensive MVP Aaron Donald. Now with Matthew Stafford at quarterback, the Rams hope to take their passing offense to another level.

Week 18: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 record: 12-4 Additions: None Top draft picks: RB Najee Harris, TE Pat Freiermuth Summary: The Ravens will close out their season against their rivals. Despite major salary-cap issues, the Steelers found a way to hang onto 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to give it another go. They did lose top-notch pass rusher Bud Dupree, veteran center Maurkice Pouncey, cornerback Mike Hilton and others, however. The Steelers got off to a 11-0 start last year and they're hoping they can repeat that magic without the tailspin finish this year. Their offensive line is a question mark.
Week 18: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
2020 record: 12-4
Additions: None
Top draft picks: RB Najee Harris, TE Pat Freiermuth
Summary: The Ravens will close out their season against their rivals. Despite major salary-cap issues, the Steelers found a way to hang onto 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to give it another go. They did lose top-notch pass rusher Bud Dupree, veteran center Maurkice Pouncey, cornerback Mike Hilton and others, however. The Steelers got off to a 11-0 start last year and they're hoping they can repeat that magic without the tailspin finish this year. Their offensive line is a question mark.

Short takes: The Ravens are playing a home game on Monday Night Football for the second straight year, so maybe we can put that talking point to bed … They're also getting two home games on Sunday Night Football for the first time. … In all, Baltimore has five-primetime games, which is a lot but not the least bit surprising given the national interest in watching Lamar Jackson make magic happen… It's just, plain weird to see the Ravens open the season with six straight games and nine of their first 10 against non-division opposition … Beyond playing five games in primetime, the Ravens also play three in the late slot on Sunday afternoon. Only nine of their 17 games kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. … Thanks to the season now consisting of 17 games, the Ravens will play their latest finale ever, on Jan. 9. They had already won two playoff games by that date during their first Super Bowl run in 2000 … A homestand is common in baseball, not football, but the Ravens have a long one this year. After returning home from playing the Broncos in Denver on Oct. 3, they won't leave town for six weeks. They'll play four straight home games, sandwiched around their bye, before playing the Dolphins in Miami on Nov. 11.

WEEK DATE TIME OPPONENT
PRE 1 TBD: Aug 13-15 TBD vs. SAINTS FIND TICKETS
PRE 2 TBD: Aug 20-22 TBD at PANTHERS FIND TICKETS
PRE 3 TBD: Aug 27-29 TBD at WASHINGTON FIND TICKETS
WEEK 1 Mon., Sep. 13 8:15 PM at RAIDERS FIND TICKETS
WEEK 2 Sun., Sep. 19 8:20 PM vs. CHIEFS FIND TICKETS
WEEK 3 Sun., Sep. 26 1:00 PM at LIONS FIND TICKETS
WEEK 4 Sun., Oct 3 4:25 PM at BRONCOS FIND TICKETS
WEEK 5 Mon., Oct 11 8:15 PM vs. COLTS FIND TICKETS
WEEK 6 Sun., Oct 17 1:00 PM vs. CHARGERS FIND TICKETS
WEEK 7 Sun., Oct 24 1:00 PM vs. BENGALS FIND TICKETS
WEEK 8 BYE
WEEK 9 Sun., Nov. 7 1:00 PM vs. VIKINGS FIND TICKETS
WEEK 10 Thu., Nov. 11 8:20 PM at DOLPHINS FIND TICKETS
WEEK 11 Sun., Nov. 21 1:00 PM at BEARS FIND TICKETS
WEEK 12 Sun., Nov. 28 8:20 PM vs. BROWNS FIND TICKETS
WEEK 13 Sun., Dec. 5 4:25 PM at STEELERS FIND TICKETS
WEEK 14 Sun., Dec. 12 1:00 PM at BROWNS FIND TICKETS
WEEK 15 Sun., Dec. 19 1:00 PM vs. PACKERS FIND TICKETS
WEEK 16 Sun., Dec. 26 1:00 PM at BENGALS FIND TICKETS
WEEK 17 Sun., Jan. 2 4:25 PM vs. RAMS FIND TICKETS
WEEK 18 Sun., Jan. 9 1:00 PM vs. STEELERS FIND TICKETS

