Eric DeCosta: It's Not All About Getting a No. 1 Wide Receiver

The Ravens are in a better salary-cap situation than many teams hunkered down waiting to hear how low this year's COVID-19 affected salary cap will drop. But that doesn't mean Baltimore has money to burn, especially with a roster full of young, talented players looking for extensions.

That means DeCosta and his deputies will be especially judicious this offseason about where their limited resources are best used, and where the best investment to help the offense take the next step is to upgrade the receiving corps.

"We throw the ball a lot less than a lot of other teams do. That's by design. We're a running football team," DeCosta said. "We want to be precise, for sure. We want be more efficient."

DeCosta was asked about whether this week's conference championship games showed that the Ravens need to improve their passing game, which ranked at the bottom of the league in yards per game and in the middle of the pack in efficiency, in order to keep up with the other challengers.