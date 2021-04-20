Eric DeCosta Wants 20 Picks in Next Two Drafts

This isn't a year when Baltimore needs 10 picks or more, because that many rookies would not have a realistic chance to make the 53-man roster. With more uncertainty in this year's draft because of COVID-19's effect on the college season and pre-draft scouting process, it's also not a year for stockpiling picks.

But if the Ravens want to double-down with two edge rushers or two offensive linemen, acquiring one or two more picks would give them additional draft capital to target those positions.

"You don't want to have 15 picks, or 13 picks, or 12 picks every year, but this is a good draft," DeCosta said. "We see a lot of talented players at the starter-level, potentially. So, if we have the chance to get a pick or two extra, then we'd probably do that. We don't necessarily want to have 11 or 12 picks this year, but there is a sweet spot.

"The idea is to always have some surplus picks in your back pocket that you can use. I think we see the opportunity over the next couple of years to probably draft somewhere around 20 players. We like that number. It keeps us young, but also experienced across the roster, and that should give us a chance to compete long-term."