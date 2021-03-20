NFL Releases Official Order for Ravens' 2021 Draft Picks

Mar 20, 2021 at 10:53 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

032021-Draft

The NFL released its finalized draft order for all teams on Friday. The Ravens have seven picks in this year's draft, which will be held April 29-May 1.

Here's where the Ravens will pick:

  • Round 1: 27th overall
  • Round 2: 58th
  • Round 3: 104th
  • Round 4: 131st
  • Round 5: 171st, 184th
  • Round 6: 210th

Baltimore sent its original third-round pick (90th overall) to the Minnesota Vikings in a trade for outside linebacker Yannick Ngakoue, who recently signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 104th selection is a compensatory pick the Ravens received when the Houston Texans hired David Culley as head coach. Under the NFL's new minority hiring resolution, passed by owners in November, a team that loses a minority coach or executive to another club as its head coach or general manager receives two third-round compensatory picks, one pick in each of the next two drafts. The Ravens will also receive a third-round compensatory pick in 2022 for losing Culley, Baltimore's former assistant head coach/pass coordinator/wide receivers coach.

The 184th selection is a compensatory pick the Ravens were awarded when defensive lineman Michael Pierce signed with the Vikings last year.

