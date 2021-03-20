NFL Releases Official Order for Ravens' 2021 Draft Picks

The NFL released its finalized draft order for all teams on Friday. The Ravens have seven picks in this year's draft, which will be held April 29-May 1.
Here's where the Ravens will pick:
- Round 1: 27th overall
- Round 2: 58th
- Round 3: 104th
- Round 4: 131st
- Round 5: 171st, 184th
- Round 6: 210th
Baltimore sent its original third-round pick (90th overall) to the Minnesota Vikings in a trade for outside linebacker Yannick Ngakoue, who recently signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.
The 104th selection is a compensatory pick the Ravens received when the Houston Texans hired David Culley as head coach. Under the NFL's new minority hiring resolution, passed by owners in November, a team that loses a minority coach or executive to another club as its head coach or general manager receives two third-round compensatory picks, one pick in each of the next two drafts. The Ravens will also receive a third-round compensatory pick in 2022 for losing Culley, Baltimore's former assistant head coach/pass coordinator/wide receivers coach.
The 184th selection is a compensatory pick the Ravens were awarded when defensive lineman Michael Pierce signed with the Vikings last year.