Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Titans

Aug 10, 2022 at 03:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

081022-Titans-Lamar
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Basics

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium

TV: WBAL Channel 11 (Baltimore), WJLA Channel 7 (Washington), and more. Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM), TV broadcast is simulcast with radio for preseason games

History

The Ravens open the preseason against a team that has been a heated rival through the years. Tennessee holds a 11-10 lead over the Ravens in the all-time regular season series, while Baltimore leads, 3-2, in the postseason. The two teams last met in a Wild-Card playoff game following the 2020 season in which the Ravens prevailed, 20-13, in Tennessee. It's the first time that the two teams will ever meet in the preseason.

Stakes

The Ravens will look to extend their 20-game preseason winning streak, the longest in NFL history. The streak began in 2016 and safety Tony Jefferson believes it's a product of the team's focus during training camp. "I think it starts with preparation," Jefferson said. "Everything we do is 100 percent." Head Coach John Harbaugh changed up the cadence of training camp this year by easing into it more while focusing on full-speed execution and less on contact. It remains to be seen how that translates in the preseason.

Key Storylines

Which young wide receivers will step forward?

The competition for the fifth wide receiver spot is wide open and the Ravens have yet to sign a veteran wideout in free agency. Jaylon Moore, Makai Polk, Victor Binjimen, Slade Bolden, and Shemar Bridges have all made attention-getting catches during training camp and want to carry their strong play from the practice field to the game. Many of Baltimore's starters won't be playing, including quarterback Lamar Jackson. However, this is an opportunity for young wideouts to make plays while working with the backup quarterbacks.

Will the running back rotation begin sorting itself out?

J.K. Dobbins returned to practice this week, but he's unlikely to see any preseason action and Gus Edwards remains on the PUP list. Even if Dobbins is ready for Week 1, it remains to be seen how the workload will be divided among the running backs. Mike Davis, Justice Hill, Corey Clement, Tyler Badie and Nate McCrary need to make preseason reps count. During game conditions, coaches will evaluate which running backs are breaking tackles, setting up blocks, and picking up blitzes in pass protection.

What's happening at left guard?

A starter at left guard has not been named and it's the biggest unanswered question on the offensive line. Ben Powers began training camp as the leader, according to Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman, but Tyre Phillips and Ben Cleveland are competing to win the job. After weeks of blocking teammates in practice, the offensive line will finally mix it up against an opposing team. This game will help determine if there's a left guard who's taking charge and deserves to be the Week 1 starter.

Key Matchups

Ravens offensive tackles vs. OLB Rashad Weaver

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley is still on the PUP list and starting right tackle Morgan Moses may see limited action, if any. Ja'Wuan James, rookie Daniel Faalele, David Sharpe and Jaryd-Jones Smith are among the Ravens' tackles who could see plenty of action. They'll be matched against Weaver, a 2021 fourth-round pick who spent last season on the injured list. Weaver will want to show he's healthy and ready to roll, and the Ravens' tackles will need to keep him away from the quarterbacks.

Ravens secondary vs. QB Malik Willis

New starting safety Marcus Williams won't play and rookie corner Jalyn Armour-Davis did not practice this week. However, fans could get their first look at first-round safety Kyle Hamilton and corner Pepe Williams, two rookies who could figure prominently in Baltimore's secondary. The Titans are grooming third-round pick Willis to be their eventual starting quarterback, although Ryan Tannehill remains the clear No. 1 for now. This will be Willis' first NFL game experience and Hamilton and Williams would love to make plays against the young quarterback.

Ravens pass rush vs. Titans offensive line

The season-ending injury to Vince Biegel in training camp hurt Baltimore's depth at outside linebacker. Justin Houston won't play, and last year's team sack leader Tyus Bowser is still on the PUP list. This is a golden opportunity for a pass rusher to stand out, be it Daelin Hayes, Jeremiah Moon or Steven Means, or a defensive lineman like rookie Travis Jones.

Related Content

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Titans Preseason 1

Here's how to catch Thursday night's preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium.

news

Mailbag: Which Undrafted Wide Receiver Is Standing Out Most?

How has Patrick Mekari looked at center taking over for Tyler Linderbaum? How will the Ravens replace Vince Biegel? Cause for concern about players having a quiet training camp?

news

Late for Work 8/10: Ravens Named as Top Potential Landing Spot for Roquan Smith

Steve Bisciotti talks about relationship with players, injury-riddled 2021 season, and more. Baltimore cracks the top 10 in power rankings. Browns wide receiver/returner Jakeem Grant suffers an Achilles injury.

news

News & Notes: Devin Duvernay Wants to Become an All-Pro Receiver

Ravens feel like every one of their safeties can start. Tony Jefferson is helping Marcus Williams adjust to a new team. Jefferson is among the veterans who want to play in the preseason opener.

news

Practice Report: Marcus Williams Leads Strong Day for Defense

Rookie cornerback Pepe Williams makes it tough for receivers to come down with contested catches. Rashod Bateman puts another strong practice day on film.

news

Rookie Punter Jordan Stout Loves Stressing the Details

The Ravens' fourth-round punter completely changed the way he holds and is working on the fine details of punting.

news

Justice Hill Making Strong Comeback From Achilles Injury

Less than one year after tearing his Achilles, Justice Hill looks 100 percent competing for a role in the Ravens' deep running back room.

news

Late for Work 8/9: Justin Tucker Named the Most Underrated Player in the NFL

ESPN's Ryan Clark says Lamar Jackson is the best quarterback in the AFC North. Pass rush is identified as the Ravens' Achilles' heel. The Jets, the Ravens' Week 1 opponent, may be without injured right tackle Mekhi Becton all season.

news

Practice Report: Kyle Hamilton Gets First Interception of Training Camp

Justice Hill catches a long touchdown pass during his strong practice. Odafe Oweh, Calais Campbell and Justin Houston turn up the pass rush heat.

news

News & Notes: Tyler Linderbaum Does Not Have a Lisfranc Foot Injury

Mike Davis is surprised by Ravens playbook, looking for bounce back year. Justice Hill wants to go against his brother. Ravens finish practice with a rookie hose down.

news

Ravens Bring Back Veteran Cornerback Daryl Worley

The Ravens needed more depth in the secondary and turned to a player they worked with last season.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising