How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Titans Preseason 1

Aug 10, 2022 at 01:02 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

How-to-08-11

The Ravens will kick off their 2022 preseason slate with a home matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. from M&T Bank Stadium.

Here's how fans can watch, listen and live stream the game:

Watch on TV

Local TV: WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore), WJLA Ch. 7 (Washington, DC) WGAL Ch. 8 (York/Lancaster/Harrisburg, Pa.), WWCW Ch. 21 (Roanoke, Va.), WUPV Ch. 65 (Richmond, Va.), WTVZ-TV Ch. 33 (Norfolk, Va.), WMDT Ch. 47 (Delmarva area)

National TV: NFL Network (New York & New England areas)

Watch on Mobile

Live video streams are available to fans located in TV markets where the game is being aired on the following platforms:

NFL+

  • Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!
  • Get NFL+

Listen Live

  • Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)
  • Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM)
  • NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.

