Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Chiefs

Key Storylines

Can the Ravens finally break through against the Chiefs?

The Chiefs have been the Ravens' biggest nemesis since Jackson became their starting quarterback midway through 2018. The Chiefs have won back-to-back AFC titles and remain a Super Bowl contender led by Mahomes, who celebrated his 26th birthday Friday. This isn't a playoff game, but a victory over the Chiefs would end the narrative that Kansas City has Baltimore's number.

Will Baltimore be forced to shuffle its offensive line?

The status of All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle/questionable) could lead to changes on the offensive line. If Stanley can't go, the most likely scenario would be Alejandro Villanueva shifting from right tackle to left tackle, where he played his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Patrick Mekari taking over as the starting right tackle. The Ravens had serious trouble in Week 1 keeping Las Vegas Raiders edge rushers Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue away from Jackson. Whoever plays up front for Baltimore will face another challenge from Chiefs pass rushers Frank Clark and Chris Jones.

Will being home underdogs bring out the Ravens' best?