Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Dolphins

Basics

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium

TV: FOX/WBFF Channel 45 WBBF (Baltimore), WTTG Channel 5 (Washington), NFL Network; Amazon; FOX crew Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Kristina Pink (sideline)

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM), Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst); Westwood One Sports, Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst)

Stakes

The Ravens can maintain sole possession of first place in the AFC North with a victory and can move five games over .500 for the first time this year. Getting to +5 has been a target early this season. Miami will be trying to win two straight for the first time this season, coming off Sunday's victory against the Houston Texans.

History

Baltimore is 8-1 against Miami under Head Coach John Harbaugh with a three-game winning streak. Their last meeting was in 2019, when the Ravens opened the season with a 59-10 rout over the Dolphins in Florida. Lamar Jackson threw five touchdowns and completed 17 of 20 passes for 324 yards with a perfect quarterback rating (158.3). Playing his first NFL game, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown scored touchdowns on his first two catches and finished with four receptions for 147 yards. Mark Andrews had eight catches for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Key Storylines

Will Jackson and "Hollywood" put on another show, returning home to South Florida?

Jackson and Brown were electrifying the last time they played in front of their home folks in South Florida. Two years later, they return and are having superb seasons. Jackson is in the MVP conversation leading the league in total yards (2,809). Brown is sixth in the NFL in receiving yards (682) and seventh in touchdown catches (six). Jackson and Brown could have another memorable visit home unless Miami's defense does something to prevent it.

Has the Ravens' running attack found its footing?

Baltimore leads the NFL in rushing again after a 247-yard outburst against the Minnesota Vikings. Jackson had another 100-yard rushing performance, but Devonta Freeman (79 yards) and Le'Veon Bell (48 yards) had their best games of the season. Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman is a proven run game guru, and the bye in Week 8 gave him extra time to make adjustments. The Ravens controlled the football against Minnesota with 98 offensive snaps, and if their running game is more consistent in the second half of the season, it will take pressure off their defense.

Will Baltimore's defense be able to shut down the struggling Dolphins?

Miami enters the game ranked 30th in total offense, last in the league in rushing, and averaging just 17.2 points per game. Baltimore is facing a team that lacks the firepower of their previous two opponents who each scored more than 30 points. However, whether Tua Tagovailoa or Jacoby Brissett plays quarterback, the Ravens must avoid giving up big plays, the kind that have haunted them all season.

Key Matchups

Ravens secondary vs. WR Jaylen Waddle

Another key member of Baltimore's secondary went down for the season last week when safety DeShon Elliott (torn biceps/pectoral muscle) was injured. Waddle is an explosive rookie playmaker with 56 catches already, and the Dolphins will undoubtedly take some deep shots downfield. The Ravens will be counting on veterans Chuck Clark and Marlon Humphrey to make sure Baltimore's communication in the secondary is sound, and that Waddle and other receivers aren't allowed to run free.

WRMarquise "Hollywood" Brown vs. CB Xavien Howard

Howard led the NFL with 10 interceptions in 2020, and though he has just two picks this season, he remains one of the league's top corners. He's likely to spend a good part of the game covering Brown, although Rashod Bateman will also be on Howard's radar, along with Sammy Watkins (thigh) if he returns from a three-game absence. Jackson is a confident quarterback who isn't shying away from attacking any corner. But he'll need to be aware of Howard, who's capable of making a big play that can change the game's momentum.

Ravens pass rush vs. Dolphins offensive line