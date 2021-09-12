Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Raiders

Sep 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

091221-What-to-know
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews

Basics

*Kickoff: *8:15 p.m., Allegiant Stadium

*TV: *ESPN & ABC, WMAR Channel 2 (Baltimore), WJLA Ch. 7 (Washington); ESPN crew Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)

*Radio: *WBAL 1090 AM & 98 Rock 97.9 FM, Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst); Westwood One Sports, Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analyst); WDCN La Nueva 87.7 Spanish radio broadcast, on the Ravens app, Gustavo Salazar (play-by-play), Ximena Lugo-Latorre (color commentator)

Stakes

The Ravens are seeking their fourth straight playoff season and want to begin with a strong performance on Monday Night Football. Head Coach John Harbaugh has an impressive 10-3 record in season openers, including five straight wins. During that streak, Baltimore has outscored its opponents, 177-26.

History

Baltimore leads the Raiders, 8-3, in the all-time series. Their last meeting was in 2018 when the Ravens prevailed, 34-17, at M&T Bank Stadium. Lamar Jackson was 14 for 25 for 178 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions, and he also ran for 71 yards. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr completed 16 of 34 passes for 194 yards and one touchdown.

Key Storylines

Can the Ravens overcome their injuries?

This is a storyline for the entire season. A devastating stretch of injuries has resulted in Marcus Peters, J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, L.J. Fort and Justice Hill being lost for the season. Nick Boyle, Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin are starting the season on the injured list, while starting defensive end Derek Wolfe (back/hip) is out for Week 1. The Ravens' depth and resolve is being tested, but a road victory over the Raiders would be an uplifting way to start the 2021 campaign.

How will the Ravens handle the Vegas atmosphere?

Opening night. Vegas. Monday Night Football. This will be the first regular-season game with fans at Allegiant Stadium, and the joint will be jumping. The Ravens have been a terrific road team the past few years, but this will be a new experience for some of their younger players and the crowd noise will make communication on offense more difficult. Staying poised and avoiding pre-snap penalties will be key.

Who will run the football most for the Ravens?

Ty'Son Williams is expected to be the lead running back in his first NFL game. Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman, Le'Veon Bell and Trenton Cannon were all signed recently, but have practiced with the team for less than a week. It's an unusual situation, but the Raiders also have to worry about the running ability of Lamar Jackson, the only quarterback in league history to rush for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons.

Key matchups

Lamar Jackson vs. Raiders defense

Jackson's performance in this game figures to be pivotal. He has thrown the ball better than ever during training camp, but Jackson played just one series during the preseason and wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown missed significant time during camp. Jackson has been brilliant in his two previous regular-season openers - eight touchdown passes, no interceptions, while completing 37 of 45 throws. If Jackson starts another season that hot, the Ravens will be difficult to beat.

Ravens pass defense vs. Darren Waller

A former Raven, Waller is one of the NFL's best tight ends and a difficult matchup for every team. Veteran defensive back Jimmy Smith (ankle) is questionable, and if he can't play, Waller becomes an even more difficult assignment for the Ravens. Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale could throw a variety of looks at the Raiders, hoping to throw off the timing between Waller and Carr. Keeping the ball out of Waller's hands on third down and in the red zone will be key.

Ravens pass rush vs. Derek Carr

After so much talk about Baltimore's pass rush during the offseason, we finally get to see it unveiled. This will be the Ravens debut for veteran pass rusher Justin Houston, as well as rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, a first-round pick with loads of athletic ability. Veteran Calais Campbell has looked ready for the season since Day 1 of camp, and he needs eight sacks this season to reach 100 for his career. Third-year linebacker Jaylon Ferguson secured his roster spot with a strong finish to training camp and hopes to have his best season. Carr has hurt the Ravens in the past, with a 2-1 record against them while throwing eight touchdown passes and just one interception. The more pressure the Ravens can put on Carr, the better their chances.

Related Content

news

Cover Story: Ronnie Stanley Makes His Return at Home in Las Vegas

In his first regular-season game since ankle surgery, All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley will have many emotions playing in his hometown before family and friends.
news

What Mink Thinks: In a Mighty AFC, Ravens' Challenge Got Tougher

The Ravens will have to find their secret ingredient to overcome the loss of two of their top playmakers.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Raiders

Veteran defensive lineman Derek Wolfe is out for the Ravens. Jimmy Smith and Daelin Hayes are questionable. Starting left guard Richie Incognito is out for the Raiders.
news

News & Notes: Greg Roman Works Overtime With New Running Backs

Wink Martindale says Marcus Peters will be missed, but the defense remains confident. The Ravens have prepared for a loud crowd in Las Vegas. Defending Darren Waller will be a priority Monday night.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Don't be surprised if Mark Andrews posts career-highs this season. The DC who supposedly 'figured out' Lamar Jackson first will be on the Raiders' sideline.
news

Ravens Confident in Anthony Averett As He Steps Into Starting Role

After waiting three years, Anthony Averett has his chance to step up following Marcus Peters' season-ending injury.
news

Ravens Vow Injuries Won't Defeat Them

The Ravens have been hit by a stunning series of injuries, but they have regrouped and returned to practice Friday determined to have a special season.
news

Eisenberg: The Sky Still Hasn't Fallen (I Looked This Time)

The run of injuries and subtractions needs to stop at some point, but they haven't changed the big picture. The Ravens are still a good team.
news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Explains How Injuries Happened

John Harbaugh isn't blaming the Ravens' grass fields. Le'Veon Bell is getting his legs under him. Latavius Murray's style is a great fit. Gus Edwards vows to be back better than ever. 
news

By The Numbers: Ravens vs. Raiders

Here are the stats to know before the Ravens' Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Nick Boyle Placed on Short-Term Injured Reserve

Tight end Nick Boyle returned to practice last week, but is now back on the shelf.
