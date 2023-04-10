Around the AFC North: Could Ezekiel Elliott Be Right Fit for Bengals?

Pittsburgh Steelers: Will Cole Holcomb Bring Stability at Inside Linebacker?

After signing a three-year contract worth a reported $18 million during free agency, Cole Holcomb is being counted on by Pittsburgh to bring stability to the inside linebacker position.

Jon Bostic, Devin Bush, Mark Barron, Joe Schobert and Myles Jack are among the inside linebackers that have come and gone for Pittsburgh since Ryan Shazier's serious spinal injury in 2017. Head Coach Mike Tomlin and at the Owners Meetings that it's a challenge to find an off-ball linebacker to handle the responsibilities of Pittsburgh's system.

"So much of the position is intangible quality, leadership, communication and things of that nature," Tomlin said via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. "It probably adds to the complexity of the talent acquisition. I think that's probably the best way to describe it."

Holcolm started seven games and made 69 tackles for Washington last season before a foot injury ended his season. The Steelers also signed inside linebacker Elandon Roberts in free agency from the Dolphins, and Roberts and Holcolm could be the starting inside linebacker pairing next season.