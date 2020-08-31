Fans Can Purchase Cutouts of Themselves for M&T Bank Stadium

Aug 31, 2020 at 10:30 AM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens
COMMUNITY OF FANS 2400x1350

After consulting with government officials and public health experts, the Ravens announced that the team will not host fans at M&T Bank Stadium for at least the initial part of the 2020 season. However, fans can still be part of the action at M&T Bank Stadium by purchasing cutouts of themselves as part of the Ravens Community of Fans, presented by M&T Bank.

The fan cutouts will be placed in the end zones of the stadium's lower seating bowl for the duration of time that M&T Bank Stadium remains closed to fans.

With all proceeds benefiting the Ravens Foundation, Inc. and its support of local COVID-19 relief efforts, cutouts will be available for purchase for $55 (general public) and $45 (PSL Owners). Fans can purchase the cutouts by visiting BaltimoreRavens.com/CommunityofFans.

"While we share our fans' disappointment that they won't be able to attend home games for at least the initial part of the season, we still want to create a dynamic stadium atmosphere that will include the fan cutouts and other special elements," Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs stated. "This Community of Fans is a way for fans to be a part of our homefield advantage while they watch and cheer us on from their homes."

"While there's no substitute for the real thing, we love the idea to fill M&T Bank Stadium with cutouts of some of the best fans in football during this unusual time," stated Augie Chiasera, M&T's Regional President for Greater Baltimore. "This is another way the Ravens are demonstrating their deep commitment to their fans and the community, and we can't wait to be part of it. You'll see cutouts of some of our M&T employees in the stands this season, and we hope to see you there, too."

To guarantee fan cutout placement by the home opener on Sept. 13, fans should make their purchase by Sept. 7 at 11:59 p.m. After that date, remaining cut outs will be placed in time for the second home game.

