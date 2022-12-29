Fans to Receive LED Wristbands for Light Show During Ravens-Steelers Game

Get to your seats early for "Sunday Night Football" between the Ravens and Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium.

Fans will receive an LED wristband when they come into the stadium, and are encouraged to be in their seats by 8 p.m.

The first stadium-wide light show, in which fans' wristbands will be synced to the show, will happen during player introductions before the game. The wristbands will also go off at key moments during the game like after a score and during halftime.

Fans can drop their wristband, which won't work outside the stadium, off in recycling bins located at different parts of the stadium. All wristbands, which were made possible in partnership with Coca-Cola, are eco-friendly.