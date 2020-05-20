Fast Learner Ben Bredeson Hopes to Start Quickly

Ben Bredeson has always been a fast learner.

The Ravens' fourth-round pick will be in the competition to earn a starting job on the offensive line as a rookie, and maybe you shouldn't bet against him. In high school, Bredeson started for the varsity as a ninth-grader, good enough to bypass freshman football and JV football. At Michigan, Bredeson was a four-year starter, winning the job as an 18-year-old freshman.

The retirement of Pro Bowl right guard Marshal Yanda leaves at least one spot open for competition in 2020, and the Ravens could also have new starting left guard if Bradley Bozeman moves to center. It's an obvious opportunity for Bredeson to make an instant impact, and he has the size (6-foot-5, 315 pounds) and strength that suits Baltimore's run-blocking scheme. Even his new head coach will look familiar, with Bredeson leaving Jim Harbaugh at Michigan to play for his brother, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh.

"You can definitely see a lot of glaring similarities between the two," Bredeson said during a video conference. "The way the playbook is set up, the way the program is being run, their mannerisms; a lot of them are the same. It's comforting for me knowing that I'm still in the Harbaugh family."

Bredeson, third-round pick Tyre Phillips (Mississippi State), second-year guard Ben Powers and former Seattle Seahawks right guard D.J. Fluker will all have a chance to start Week 1, and it's a competition Bredeson looks forward to. He was delighted to be drafted by the Ravens, knowing their run-first mentality fits his style.