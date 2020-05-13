The Battle for Center Is On

The Ravens will have a new starting right guard, but they could also have a new starting center.

The possibility of Bradley Bozeman moving from left guard to center was raised by General Manager Eric DeCosta last week during a conference call with PSL Owners.

Matt Skura started the first 10 games at center last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury, and undrafted rookie Patrick Mekari started the rest of the way. Both played well, but it appears Bozeman will be considered for the starting center position. The 6-foot-5, 311-pound Bozeman started every game at left guard in 2019. However, moving him to center would add size to Baltimore's offensive line.

"I think it's up in the air," DeCosta said. "(Bozeman) is a guy with a lot of experience at center, is certainly capable of competing in that spot."

A sixth-round pick in 2018, Bozeman was the starting center his final two seasons at Alabama and he entered the NFL with more experience at that position. Bozeman won the starting left guard spot during the preseason last year, beating out rookie Ben Powers and two veterans who were eventually traded, Alex Lewis and Jermaine Eluemunor.

The Ravens have plenty of time to figure out who their starting center will be, and it's possible Bozeman will stay put at left guard. DeCosta said Skura is recovering well from his injury, although no specific timetable was given for his return. Mekari was solid after entering the lineup, and he should return next season better equipped after that experience.

However, the Ravens ran the football more than any NFL team last season and they rely on physical run-blocking up front. The interior offensive line lost a major piece with the retirement of perennial Pro Bowl right guard Marshal Yanda. If the Ravens think moving Bozeman to center will make them a better run-blocking team, they have plenty of candidates to play either guard position.