Feature Player of the Week Bengals

McALISTER RETURNS WITH BIG SHOWING

CB Chris McAlisterstarted in the Ravens' season opener against the Bengals, playing for the first time since 12/3/07. (He missed the final 4 games of the 2007 season with a knee injury.) In the game Sunday, McAlister recorded 4 solo tackles (his highest solo total since 10/14/07), posted an INT (returned for 16 yards) and had a FR (returned for 11 yards) in the 17-10 win.

McAlister posted both an INT and a FR in the game game for the first time in his career. McAlister's INT, which he picked off on the Ravens' own 17-yard line came on the Bengals' second possession of the game. It led to Baltimore's first TD of the season (a 42-yard run by WR Mark Clayton). His FR (the 7th of his career) led to a Ravens' FG.

With his INT against the Benals, McAlister pulled in his 24th-career pick, which puts him in 3rd place (Ed Reed - 34 and Ray Lewis - 25) on the Ravens' all-time INTs list. Of his 24 picks, "Cmac" has returned 5 of them for TDs, tying Rod Woodson for tops in franchise history.