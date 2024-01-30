Five Questions for Ravens as Offseason Begins

How will Jackson respond to another playoff disappointment?

John Elway played his first 14 seasons without winning a Super Bowl, then ended his career with back-to-back Super Bowl victories. Peyton Manning and Drew Brees played nine seasons before winning the Super Bowl.

Winning a championship often takes many years, even for great quarterbacks. Part of that journey is handling adversity and criticism along the way, especially in this age of social media and daily hot takes from pundits on television and radio.

Jackson sounded undaunted in his determination to win a Super Bowl after Sunday's loss, and he'll be provided with even more fuel from naysayers who are doubting whether he will reach his biggest goal.

"We were one game away from the Super Bowl – what I've been talking about and my team has been talking about all season – and we fell short," Jackson said. "We're not frustrated; we're just angry, because we know how hard we worked to get here."

At this time a year ago, Jackson was coming off a season he didn't finish due to injury, there was uncertainty about his contract status, and he was being criticized by many for not having an agent. He ended up signing a five-year contract extension that reportedly made him the highest paid player in league history at the time. Jackson had perhaps his best season, he played brilliantly in the second half of the division round against Houston, and the Ravens went deeper into the playoffs than ever before with him at quarterback.

Clowney, who was the No. 1-overall pick in 2014 and knows what it's like to enter the league with high expectations, believes Jackson will return with vengeance.

"I'd just tell him to keep God first and continue to do what he does and be him," Clowney said. "He's a leader regardless of what anyone thinks. Everybody in the locker room can vouch for that, we love to be around the guy.