Five Ravens Named to Pro Bowl 2022 Roster

Dec 22, 2021 at 08:00 PM
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The Ravens have five Pro Bowlers on the 2022 roster, including four starters and one first-timer.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews, fullback Patrick Ricard, kicker Justin Tucker and return specialist Devin Duvernay made the 2022 AFC Pro Bowl roster.

Jackson is the only one who is not a starter, but he did beat out a crowded field to take one of the two backup quarterback spots.

It's Jackson's second Pro Bowl honor, as he also went following his 2019 MVP campaign. The same goes for Andrews. It's Tucker's fifth time and third straight year and Ricard's third consecutive trip. It's Duvernay's first Pro Bowl honor and the first time the Ravens have had a return specialist since Jacoby Jones in 2012.

Five Pro Bowlers is a solid amount, but it's the fewest the Ravens have had since 2018 (four). Baltimore doesn't have a defensive player on the Pro Bowl roster for the first time since 2005, when left tackle Jonathan Ogden was the team's lone representative.

Here's a look at each of the Ravens' five Pro Bowlers and their accomplishments this season:

Breaking Down Ravens' Five Pro Bowlers

Here's why these Ravens made it on the 2022 Pro Bowl roster.

Here's what each of the Ravens' Pro Bowlers said about making the team:

TE Mark Andrews

"What makes football so special is that it's the ultimate team game. When you receive an honor like this, it's because of all the people who battle alongside and support you. I'm blessed to be named to the Pro Bowl again, but it wouldn't be possible without my teammates, coaches, training staff and amazing family. I'm also grateful for our incredible fans; they energize and inspire us each week. As I've always said, there's no place I'd rather be than in Baltimore, so I share this honor with everyone who is a part of – and cheers for – our team."

RS Devin Duvernay

"This is what you work for – to keep getting better and to put yourself in a position like this. I just want to give a big shoutout to my coaches and my teammates on the return units for helping me get here. I told Coach Chris [Horton] how much I appreciate him believing in me, back to last year, putting me in a position to be successful. Thank you to all the coaches – Coach [John] Harbaugh, Randy [Brown] and T.J. [Weist] – for being patient with me and teaching me how to do things. All of my teammates have been tremendous, and I appreciate them for always believing in me and having my back. I go as they go, and that's how I look at it. To see that I have earned the respect of my peers around the league, and that they see what I'm capable of, it means a lot. I want to leave my mark on this league and just continue to show other teams that I can be a threat."

QB Lamar Jackson

"Like I always say, any individual award is actually a team award. Without my brothers in this locker room and our great coaches, something like this wouldn't be possible. I'm grateful to everyone who voted for me – fans, players around the AFC and opposing coaches. There have been ups and downs along the way this season, but ultimately, I am honored and excited to be one of the players who represents Baltimore in the Pro Bowl.  And of course, a special shoutout to 'Duv' [Duvernay], 'Money Mark' [Andrews], 'Tuck' [Tucker] and 'Pro Bowl Pat' [Ricard]. Those guys are phenomenal players – the best at what they do – and I couldn't be prouder to be their teammate."

FB Patrick Ricard

"It's an honor and a privilege to not only play the game I love, but to do so alongside my incredible teammates and our great coaches. This Pro Bowl recognition is as much theirs as it is mine, because we're all in this together and constantly sacrifice for one another. I'm also extremely appreciative of my family, especially my wife, Hayley, Exclusive Sports Group and my friends for their never-ending support and love. None of this would be possible without them. Lastly, to everyone who voted for this award – especially our awesome fans – thank you! The Ravens Flock is second to none, and I am proud to be one of our players representing Baltimore in the Pro Bowl."

K Justin Tucker

"I am incredibly honored and humbled to be voted into the Pro Bowl by the players, coaches and fans across the league. The individual recognition is very special, but it pales in comparison to the amazing moments we have been able to create and share as a team this year.  I owe much of my own success to Nick Moore, who has executed his job at the highest level with great consistency, and Sam Koch, who remains the best punter and holder in football. We are all grateful to come to work each day together and to be coached by the best in the business in Chris Horton, Randy Brown and TJ Weist. Last but not least, big shoutout to the Ravens Flock! We are blessed with the best fans in football, and I am so proud to call Baltimore home."

