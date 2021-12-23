Five Ravens Named to Pro Bowl 2022 Roster

Here's what each of the Ravens' Pro Bowlers said about making the team:

TE Mark Andrews

"What makes football so special is that it's the ultimate team game. When you receive an honor like this, it's because of all the people who battle alongside and support you. I'm blessed to be named to the Pro Bowl again, but it wouldn't be possible without my teammates, coaches, training staff and amazing family. I'm also grateful for our incredible fans; they energize and inspire us each week. As I've always said, there's no place I'd rather be than in Baltimore, so I share this honor with everyone who is a part of – and cheers for – our team."

RS Devin Duvernay

"This is what you work for – to keep getting better and to put yourself in a position like this. I just want to give a big shoutout to my coaches and my teammates on the return units for helping me get here. I told Coach Chris [Horton] how much I appreciate him believing in me, back to last year, putting me in a position to be successful. Thank you to all the coaches – Coach [John] Harbaugh, Randy [Brown] and T.J. [Weist] – for being patient with me and teaching me how to do things. All of my teammates have been tremendous, and I appreciate them for always believing in me and having my back. I go as they go, and that's how I look at it. To see that I have earned the respect of my peers around the league, and that they see what I'm capable of, it means a lot. I want to leave my mark on this league and just continue to show other teams that I can be a threat."

QB Lamar Jackson

"Like I always say, any individual award is actually a team award. Without my brothers in this locker room and our great coaches, something like this wouldn't be possible. I'm grateful to everyone who voted for me – fans, players around the AFC and opposing coaches. There have been ups and downs along the way this season, but ultimately, I am honored and excited to be one of the players who represents Baltimore in the Pro Bowl. And of course, a special shoutout to 'Duv' [Duvernay], 'Money Mark' [Andrews], 'Tuck' [Tucker] and 'Pro Bowl Pat' [Ricard]. Those guys are phenomenal players – the best at what they do – and I couldn't be prouder to be their teammate."

FB Patrick Ricard

"It's an honor and a privilege to not only play the game I love, but to do so alongside my incredible teammates and our great coaches. This Pro Bowl recognition is as much theirs as it is mine, because we're all in this together and constantly sacrifice for one another. I'm also extremely appreciative of my family, especially my wife, Hayley, Exclusive Sports Group and my friends for their never-ending support and love. None of this would be possible without them. Lastly, to everyone who voted for this award – especially our awesome fans – thank you! The Ravens Flock is second to none, and I am proud to be one of our players representing Baltimore in the Pro Bowl."

K Justin Tucker