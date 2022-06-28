Five Returning Ravens Who Face a Pivotal Training Camp

Hill has made an impressive recovery from the Achilles injury that cost him the 2021 season. He looked quicker than ever during OTAs and minicamps, but he's entering his pivotal fourth season in the NFL still looking to carve out a consistent niche on offense. Hill is a good special teams player which helps his case to secure a roster spot, but the Ravens have added two running backs who can also catch the ball out of the backfield – veteran Mike Davis and rookie Tyler Badie. It remains to be seen if Baltimore's top two running backs, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, are ready for Week 1 after missing all of last season with knee injuries. With a solid training camp, Hill would strengthen his case to earn a role.