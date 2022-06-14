Ravens Waive Derek Wolfe After Reaching Injury Settlement

The Ravens have waived veteran defensive end Derek Wolfe after reaching an injury settlement. Head Coach John Harbaugh announced the transaction.

On Monday, Wolfe revealed that he had a second hip surgery this year. He said he is looking to "try to live a normal life."

The Ravens signed Wolfe to a three-year deal last offseason, but he hasn't played a game since.

Wolfe was injured during a joint training camp practice with the Panthers last offseason. He briefly returned to practice in late October before shutting it down.

Wolfe had the first hip surgery in January. Three months ago, he tweeted that he fully intended to play this season. Now it remains to be seen whether the 32-year-old defensive lineman will play again.

Wolfe played 14 games for the Ravens in 2020 and tied his career-high of 51 tackles. He had one sack and six tackles for loss. Wolfe spent the previous eight years with the Denver Broncos and won one Super Bowl.