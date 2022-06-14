Ravens Waive Derek Wolfe After Reaching Injury Settlement

Jun 14, 2022 at 04:13 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

061422-Wolfe
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DE Derek Wolfe

The Ravens have waived veteran defensive end Derek Wolfe after reaching an injury settlement. Head Coach John Harbaugh announced the transaction.

On Monday, Wolfe revealed that he had a second hip surgery this year. He said he is looking to "try to live a normal life."

The Ravens signed Wolfe to a three-year deal last offseason, but he hasn't played a game since.

Wolfe was injured during a joint training camp practice with the Panthers last offseason. He briefly returned to practice in late October before shutting it down.

Wolfe had the first hip surgery in January. Three months ago, he tweeted that he fully intended to play this season. Now it remains to be seen whether the 32-year-old defensive lineman will play again.

Wolfe played 14 games for the Ravens in 2020 and tied his career-high of 51 tackles. He had one sack and six tackles for loss. Wolfe spent the previous eight years with the Denver Broncos and won one Super Bowl.

"It's part of the game. You're always going to have changes," veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell said. "We had a really good run that one year where he stepped in and played really huge for us when we had a bunch of injuries. He played his butt off and he's a Raven at heart. It sucks to see him go through tough times with different injuries and stuff, but it happens. It's part of the game."

