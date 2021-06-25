Five Ravens Who Could Be First-Time Pro Bowlers 

Clark isn't a household name among NFL safeties, but he should be, and maybe 2021 is the year it happens. Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale calls Clark the quarterback of the defense, and it's no coincidence he's the player Martindale depends on to relay play calls to the entire unit. Clark's extremely high football IQ helps him put teammates and himself in the best position. Clark had 88 tackles, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, three quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks and one touchdown last season, and those numbers could go up in 2021. Consistent in every aspect of his position, Clark is an every-down safety who can defend the run, defend the pass, and be an effective blitzer. He didn't have an interception in 2020 and doesn't draw attention to himself, meaning he will likely need more flashy plays to secure a Pro Bowl nod. However, Clark's peers and coaches know how good he is, and if Baltimore has a top-five defense and makes the playoffs again, it will help Clark's case.