Five Ravens Who Could Be First-Time Pro Bowlers 

It would not be surprising if the Ravens have a large contingent of Pro Bowlers in 2021. Seven Ravens were Pro Bowlers last year, while a franchise-record 13 were chosen in 2019.
However, will any Ravens make the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2021? Here are some early favorites:
WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown
Brown has been Baltimore's most-targeted wide receiver in his first two seasons, his rapport with Lamar Jackson is excellent, and he enters 2021 surrounded by more playmakers than ever. Sammy Watkins and first-round pick Rashod Bateman were impressive during OTAs and minicamp, and they look ready to draw some defensive coverage away from Brown and tight end Mark Andrews. The Ravens have put an emphasis on becoming more efficient in the deep passing game, which should give Brown more chances for big plays. He had 58 catches for 769 yards and eight touchdowns last year, playing in an offense that ran the ball more than any other NFL team. If Brown has a 1,000-yard season and reaches double figures in touchdowns, there should be enough highlight plays for Pro Bowl consideration on a team that will be featured often in prime time.
RB J.K. Dobbins
Dobbins has an electrifying running style and he's expected to be a huge part of the offense as both a runner and receiver. It was clear during offseason workouts that Dobbins had been working on his pass-catching, making a leaping touchdown grab during minicamp that created a buzz on social media. While setting a franchise rookie record with nine touchdowns, Dobbins proved he could be an effective runner inside, outside, and in the red zone. The Ravens' run-heavy attack should create plenty of opportunities for Dobbins and Gus Edwards to make plays. Dobbins is highly-motivated to prove he can be a star running back who helps the Ravens reach the Super Bowl. Talent, motivation and opportunity could equal Pro Bowl.
ILB Patrick Queen
Leading the Ravens in tackles and finishing third in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, Queen has built a strong foundation to take his game to the next level. It was a challenging season for rookies in 2020 who had their preparation severely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Queen was thrown into the fire with high expectations, yet he made plays and persevered when he made mistakes. If he improves in pass coverage, which he is intent on doing, Queen could quickly join the ranks of the league's top inside linebackers. He had three sacks last season and should be an even more effective blitzer in Year 2. Queen is a young, ascending player in the middle of talented defense on a team that has a great legacy of inside linebackers. That all works in Queen's favor to draw Pro Bowl attention.
RG Kevin Zeitler
The fact that Zeitler has never been named to a Pro Bowl feels like an oversight. He's a nine-year veteran who has been one of the league's most consistent right guards, but he's never tasted a playoff victory and he hasn't been to the postseason since 2015. Not being on a winning team can hurt anyone's Pro Bowl case, and Zeitler was thrilled to sign with Baltimore, a legitimate contender that loves to run the football. The Ravens are counting on Zeitler to stabilize a position that was unsettled in the first year after Marshal Yanda's retirement. Blocking for Jackson, Dobbins and Edwards will bring Zeitler plenty of attention, and he's joining an offense that should accentuate his strengths.
S Chuck Clark
Clark isn't a household name among NFL safeties, but he should be, and maybe 2021 is the year it happens. Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale calls Clark the quarterback of the defense, and it's no coincidence he's the player Martindale depends on to relay play calls to the entire unit. Clark's extremely high football IQ helps him put teammates and himself in the best position. Clark had 88 tackles, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, three quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks and one touchdown last season, and those numbers could go up in 2021. Consistent in every aspect of his position, Clark is an every-down safety who can defend the run, defend the pass, and be an effective blitzer. He didn't have an interception in 2020 and doesn't draw attention to himself, meaning he will likely need more flashy plays to secure a Pro Bowl nod. However, Clark's peers and coaches know how good he is, and if Baltimore has a top-five defense and makes the playoffs again, it will help Clark's case.