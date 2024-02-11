Five Reasons Why Ravens Will Be in Super Bowl Next Year

Losing in the AFC Championship will strengthen Jackson more than it discourages him.

Even great players experience crushing defeats, and Jackson won't forget falling just one game short of the Super Bowl. But if Jackson couldn't deal with doubters, he would have never won a Heisman Trophy, two MVP awards, or led the Ravens to the playoffs four times in his six seasons.

Going deeper in the playoffs than he ever had before isn't going to break Jackson's resolve, and he'll have a healthy offseason to work on getting better. Jackson believes in himself, and his teammates believe in him.

"I don't think Lamar cares – nor do I care – what other people have to say, outside of this building," Hamilton said. "So, they can say he's the best quarterback ever one week, and then the next week, say whatever they want to say. But that just comes with the territory.