Five Things to Know About Derek Wolfe

He had a challenging upbringing, but it built his character.

Wolfe has no relationship with his biological father, and his stepfather and mother divorced when he was in middle school. He lived with his stepfather for a short time after the divorce, but he soon began moving from one friend's house to another, unable to find a permanent home for several years as a teenager in Lisbon, Ohio.

"My stepdad was a stern guy," Wolfe told ESPN.com in 2016. "Imagine having a wife that's an alcoholic, and then you have two of your own kids, and then you got this step-kid. They made me feel like I was in the way. So I just stayed away."

In his junior year of high school, Wolfe found a home when he moved in with the family of his friend, Logan Hoppel.

"Logan was like, 'Dude, why don't you just come stay at my house?,''' Wolfe said. "Then his mom actually came to me and said, 'It's time for you to settle down. You're staying with us.' And so I did."

The Hoppel family owned a farm where he learned the meaning of hard work. Those values stick with him to this day.