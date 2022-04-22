Five Things to Know About Devin Lloyd

The Ravens enter the draft looking for help at both edge rusher and cornerback. But if Lloyd is available with the 14th pick, many believe that the inside linebacker from Utah is too good to pass up. In the opinion of NFL.com's Adam Rank, Lloyd already plays like a Raven.

"There is no player in this draft I look at more and think, 'This guy should be a Raven,' than my guy Devin Lloyd," Rank wrote. "He's the kind of player who can get to the passer and also excels in coverage. I'm telling you, there's no such thing as the perfect pick. But this might be the perfect pick."

Lloyd's statistics back up his value as a three-down linebacker. He had 111 tackles in 15 games last season, including 22 tackles for loss. He's an instinctive player defending the run who reads plays quickly, often exploding past would-be blockers and making a beeline toward the ballcarrier.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Lloyd was also an excellent blitzer with a career-high eight sacks last season and 6.5 sacks in 2019. Baltimore wants to improve its pass rush, and Lloyd has the potential to do that as blitzing linebacker in new Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald's scheme. Meanwhile, Lloyd also makes plays when he drops into pass coverage. He had four interceptions last season and has solid hands from his experience as a high school wide receiver.