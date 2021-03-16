Five Things to Know About Kevin Zeitler

Zeitler works on his pass-blocking technique in public.

A perfectionist, Zeitler isn't shy about working on his pass-blocking technique, no matter who sees him. He'll do it while shopping, or on vacation. His wife, Sara Zeitler, has grown accustomed to it.

"We can be anywhere and he'll be pass setting," Sara said via northjersey.com. "I think it helps him relax, to be honest. He does it everywhere. He did it in the photography studio when we were having our newborn photos done. We were on vacation in a winery, in a wine tunnel, and he's pass setting. It's just Kevin, but sometimes I have to realize that other people don't know him, so they'll kind of look at him like, 'What are you doing?'''

Fishing is one of Zeitler's passions.

Moving to Maryland will give Zeitler new fishing locations to explore. He's an avid fisherman who likes the more challenging catches, like muskie. He takes it seriously, and Zeitler has the patience to reel in the big ones.

When he played for the New York Giants, Zeitler's fishing skills impressed former Giants Head Coach Pat Shurmur.