Five Things to Know About the Cleveland Browns

The Browns have been better than expected so far, but they're coming off a loss.

Before the regular season, The Athletic released its annual "Hope-o-Meter," which measures the preseason optimism levels of all 32 NFL fanbases using a reader-submitted poll.

The Browns finished in last place, as only 3% of respondents dubbed themselves optimistic about Cleveland’s 2026 season (the Miami Dolphins were next-to-last at 11%). Considering that the Browns won a combined eight games over the past two seasons, have made the playoffs three times in the past 30 years, traded their future Hall-of-Fame pass rusher over the offseason and had an unsettled quarterback situation, the pessimism was understandable.

But Cleveland has been rocking a lot more than most people thought it would. Under head coach and former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, the Browns are 3-2.

After getting blown out by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, Cleveland beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by four after the longest weather delay in NFL history, beat the Carolina Panthers by three after a go-ahead touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter and beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on a game-winning field goal after giving up a two-touchdown lead. It was the Browns' first three-game winning streak since 2023.

This past Sunday, however, the Browns lost a rainy road game to the New York Jets, 17-12. Monken has helped restore faith, but the Browns still have issues to fix.

"We haven't played a clean game yet," Monken told reporters after Sunday's game. "We just found a way in the other three games to get it done in the fourth quarter."