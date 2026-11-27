Basics
Kickoff: Sunday, 1 p.m., Reliant Stadium
TV: WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Channel 9 (Washington), and more. CBS crew: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)
Radio: WBAL 1090 AM/101.5 FM, 98 Rock (97.9); Sirius XM Channels 178 or 264. Ravens crew: Kyle Youmans (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
History
Baltimore leads the all-time series,13-3, including a 2-0 record in the postseason.
The Ravens' last visit to Houston was on Christmas Day 2024, when they rolled to a 31-2 victory that moved the Ravens closer to winning a second straight AFC North title.
Baltimore built a 17-2 lead at halftime and never looked back. Lamar Jackson set the NFL career rushing record for quarterbacks during the game and had a 48-yard touchdown scamper in the second quarter. Derrick Henry rushed for 147 yards and a score while Mark Andrews caught a touchdown pass. Baltimore's defense dominated, holding the Texans to just 10 first downs and 211 total yards.
Key Storylines
Will Baltimore solve its defensive woes?
The Ravens have surrendered at least 33 points in four losses during their six-game losing streak. Failures to get stops in key moments and giving up big plays have been consistent themes all season. Baltimore hoped to show steady defensive improvement under first-year Head Coach Jesse Minter, who is also the defensive play caller. With six games left, the Ravens will need to play better defense to turn around their season.
Will Baltimore keep Houston's pass rush at bay?
The Texans enter this weekend third in the NFL in sacks (35), paced by defensive end Will Anderson Jr., who leads the league with 11.5. Anderson and former Raven Jadeveon Clowney (5.5 sacks) will line up on either side of the defensive line looking for favorable matchups. Offensive tackles Ronnie Stanley and Roger Rosengarten will need to play well to prevent them from dominating.
Will Baltimore avoid critical mistakes?
The Ravens could have ended their losing streak last weekend against the Carolina Panthers but committed four turnovers during a 35-33 loss. Baltimore had clock management issues on its potential game-winning drive, then threw an interception on its final play from scrimmage. This could be another game that's decided during the final minutes, and the Ravens could be challenged again to avoid costly mistakes in crucial moments.
Players to Watch
RB Derrick Henry
The future Hall-of-Fame running back got back on track against the Panthers with 94 yards on just 13 carries, taking pressure off quarterback Jacoby Brissett. In 16 career games against Houston, Henry has 14 touchdowns and has averaged more than 100 yards per game. A big game from Henry could lead to a happy day for Baltimore.
OLB Mike Green
With a pair of sacks in each of the last two games, Green has become Baltimore's most productive pass rusher and has 7.5 sacks for the season. The more pressure Green puts on Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, the better Baltimore's chances to get its defense off the field quickly.
QB Jacoby Brissett
Brissett has 616 passing yards in two starts with the Ravens, but he has thrown two interceptions and has been sacked four times. He'll need to make quick decisions, get rid of the football, and avoid turnovers against Houston's pass rush that is the best Brissett has faced since joining the Ravens.