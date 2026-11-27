Key Storylines

Will Baltimore solve its defensive woes?

The Ravens have surrendered at least 33 points in four losses during their six-game losing streak. Failures to get stops in key moments and giving up big plays have been consistent themes all season. Baltimore hoped to show steady defensive improvement under first-year Head Coach Jesse Minter, who is also the defensive play caller. With six games left, the Ravens will need to play better defense to turn around their season.

Will Baltimore keep Houston's pass rush at bay?

The Texans enter this weekend third in the NFL in sacks (35), paced by defensive end Will Anderson Jr., who leads the league with 11.5. Anderson and former Raven Jadeveon Clowney (5.5 sacks) will line up on either side of the defensive line looking for favorable matchups. Offensive tackles Ronnie Stanley and Roger Rosengarten will need to play well to prevent them from dominating.

Will Baltimore avoid critical mistakes?