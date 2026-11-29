In another down-to-the-wire contest, the Ravens fell to the Houston Texans in overtime, 26-23.
Houston scored 13 unanswered points in the second half and overtime to end the game.
Baltimore's losing streak is now at seven games, the second-longest in franchise history. Now at 4-8, the team's already-dim playoff hopes are even darker as they head into their bye.
Turning Point
With 16 seconds left in regulation and the game tied at 23, Ravens kicker Riley Patterson lined up for a potential go-ahead 41-yard field goal. However, the kick was blocked by Texans defensive end Dominique Robinson, and the game went to overtime.
In overtime, following a Ravens punt on their opening drive, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud connected with wideout Nico Collins for a 32-yard gain on third-and-10 that helped get Houston into field-goal range. Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked the game-winning 57-yard field goal five plays later.
Top Play
On the first play from scrimmage of the second half, Jacoby Brissett connected with Zay Flowers for a 75-yard touchdown. Flowers shook Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter with a double out-and-up move and broke a tackle attempt by cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.
It was Baltimore's longest offensive play of the season, tied for the longest reception of Flowers' NFL career and Brissett's longest completion since 2017.
Stats to Know
- Brissett completed 13 of 27 passes 251 yards and a touchdown. Stroud completed 26 of 42 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns. Neither quarterback had a turnover.
- Flowers finished with five catches for 110 yards and a touchdown. Derrick Henry led the Ravens on the ground with 83 rushing yards on 20 carries.
- The Ravens made four trips to the red zone but came away with just one touchdown, including one drive when they had the ball inside the 1-yard line.
- The Ravens had eight sacks, their most in a game since October 2018. They also had 16 quarterback hits.
- Mike Green had 2.5 sacks and has 6.5 over the last three games. He has now reached double-digit sacks for the first time in his young career.
- Outside linebacker Ethan Burke finished with 2.5 sacks, the most ever for a Ravens rookie in a single game. He ended Houston's second offensive drive with a strip sack that was recovered by the Texans.
- Trey Hendrickson had a sack, two tackles for loss and a pass defensed.
- The Ravens were 2-of-12 on third down. The Texans were 2-of-8 on third down in the first half and 6-of-12 in the second half and overtime. They were 5-of-9 on third-and-8 or longer.
- Devontez Walker had another productive afternoon in multiple facets. One week after logging an 86-yard kickoff return touchdown and a 34-yard reception, Walker had a 58-yard catch on a moonball from Brissett and one-handed swat on a first-quarter punt to keep ball out of end zone and put Houston's offense on its own 1-yard line.
- Sunday was Justice Hill's second straight game with a touchdown for the first time since December 2019, which was Hill's rookie season.
- Without star edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. for most of the game after he exited early in the first quarter with an eye injury, the Texans registered zero sacks.
- In his first game at punt returner for Baltimore, Gage Larvadain had a 26-yard return late in the first quarter, Baltimore's longest punt return of the season.
- The Ravens, who led 20-6 after Flowers' long touchdown, have lost 19 games since 2020 in which they held a double-digit lead, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. It's the most in the NFL during that span.
- This season marks just the fifth time in franchise history and the first time since 2015 that the Ravens are 4-8 or worse through the first 12 games of the season.
Up Next
The Ravens have a bye in Week 13 before hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7) in Week 14.