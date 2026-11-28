The Ravens have added an experienced punt returner to their 53-man roster, promoting wide receiver Gage Larvadain from their practice squad.

Baltimore also signed veteran blocking tight end Nick Vannett from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and used standard practice squad elevations to have defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins and defensive tackle David Olajiga ready for Sunday's big game against the Houston Texans.

Larvadain hasn't played yet this season but returned 24 punts for 167 yards (7.0 yards per return) last season for the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted rookie. The Ravens signed Larvadain to their practice squad on Sept. 15.

Baltimore waived wide receiver/returner LaJohntay Wester after he muffed two punts against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday. The Ravens gave multiple returners reps in practice this week and settled on one for Sunday's game in Houston late in the week.

"We have a good plan," Head Coach Jesse Minter said Friday. "I will keep that to myself right now."

It's unclear whether Larvadain will be the Ravens' primary punt returner against the Texans or whether he'll serve as experienced insurance.

Vannett has played in seven games for the Ravens this season, and it's his second time being moved to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

It would be Jenkins' first game as a Raven after he played in six games for the rival Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this season, making nine tackles. Baltimore is still without safety Jaylinn Hawkins, who will miss a sixth game due to a knee injury.