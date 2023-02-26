Five Things to Know About New Coach Willie Taggart

He has a deep bond with the Harbaugh family.

Taggart's relationship with Head Coach John Harbaugh's family runs deep. It began when Taggart was a star quarterback for Manatee High School in Bradenton, Fla., being heavily recruited. Harbaugh's father, Jack Harbaugh, was the head coach at Western Kentucky and needed a quarterback.

The Harbaughs went into action. Jim Harbaugh, now the head coach at Michigan, was still playing in the NFL and decided to help his father by driving to Florida to recruit Taggart.

"What if I came as a full-time coach at no pay and signed a contract, and then I can't be with you during the season, but I can recruit?" Jim said, according to his father via USA Today. "I'm going to Florida tomorrow, and I can get on the recruits."

Jim visited Taggart and convinced him to commit to Western Kentucky. That started the friendship between Jim Harbaugh and Taggart, who was the best man at Jim's wedding. Jack Harbaugh named Taggart the starting quarterback as a freshman and became a father figure. Taggart named his youngest son, Jackson, after Jack Harbaugh.

After his college career, Jack named Taggart to his staff, which began his coaching career. When Taggart was the running backs coach at Stanford, Jim was the head coach. Now joining the Ravens, Taggart has been an assistant coach for three Harbaughs.

"With the Harbaughs, you've got Jack, Jackie (Jack's wife), John, Jim and their sister Joani," Taggart said during a phone interview last year. "With them it's got to be a J. My wife says they treat me like one of the sons, so she'll tease me and call me Jason.