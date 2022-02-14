Former Raven Eric Weddle Ends Career in Storybook Fashion

Feb 14, 2022 at 12:39 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

021422-Weddle
Ben Liebenberg/AP Photos
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) hugs defensive back Eric Weddle (20) following Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams won 23-20.

Eric Weddle ended his NFL career in storybook fashion.

After coming out of retirement last month, the former Ravens safety played a key role during the Rams' postseason run that ended with their 23-20 victory in Super Bowl LVI.

Weddle told reporters that he suffered a torn pec during the second quarter, but he kept playing, finishing with five tackles and helping the Rams shut out the Bengals' in the decisive fourth quarter. This time, Weddle says he's retiring for good.

"Yes, I'm re-retiring," Weddle said via Kevin Patra of NFL Network. "I'll go back to my daily life. Pretty banged up right now, but hey, it's well worth it. Well worth the moment. I have a lot of time to recover."

After nine seasons with the Chargers, the 37-year-old Weddle spent three seasons with the Ravens (2016-18) and was a favorite with coaches, teammates and fans as a defensive leader. Weddle had 10 interceptions in his first two seasons in Baltimore and went to the Pro Bowl all three years. His enthusiasm for football was contagious and knowledge of the game helped the development of younger players in the secondary like Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott.

After being released in 2018, Weddle spent the 2019 season with the Rams before announcing his retirement.

However, when the Rams suffered injuries in the secondary late in the season, Head Coach Sean McVay approached Weddle last month about returning. Instead of playing a small role, Weddle moved into the starting lineup for the playoff run and called the defensive signals from the secondary in the Super Bowl. In the AFC Championship game against San Francisco, Weddle led the Rams with nine tackles.

"Certain things had to happen for me to be in this moment, and to finish it off the way we did is just something you hear out of a book, or a story – a fiction fairy tale you only wish that your name would be a part of," Weddle said via Brandon Judd of the Deseret News. "Lucky me, it's about me, and I'm world champ now."

The Ravens weren't surprised that Weddle made a successful comeback and his former teammates congratulated him on going out on top.

Related Content

news

Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow Says Super Bowl Loss Will 'Fuel' Bengals

After leaving the Browns amid controversy, Odell Beckham found sunshine in Los Angeles. The Steelers will reportedly interview a ninth candidate in their general manager search. 
news

Late for Work 2/14: Ravens React to Rams' Super Bowl LVI Win

Ravens shared their thoughts following Super Bowl 56. Too early power ranking projections place the Ravens as a top 10 team. Iowa center labeled the 'one prospect the Ravens need.' 
news

Calais Campbell Says He's Not Retiring

Broadcasting at Super Bowl LVI left Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell knowing he wants to give it another go to chase a championship.
news

Lamar Jackson's Pick to Win Super Bowl LVI

Lamar Jackson is going with the veteran, Matthew Stafford, to beat Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
news

Ravens Not Surprised By Eric Weddle's Super Bowl Comeback

The former Ravens favorite came out of retirement to chase a title with the Rams, and now he's an integral part of Sunday's big game.
news

What Mink Thinks: How the Ravens Can Reach Next Year's Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals shocked the NFL by pulling off a tremendous comeback this year. Why can't the Ravens get back in it next year?
news

Late for Work 2/11: Marlon Humphrey Gives Injury Update, Is 'Enjoying' Seeing Bengals Get Super Bowl Love 

The Ravens faced most of the NFL's major awards winners this season. Tight end is an under-the-radar need this offseason.
news

Justin Tucker's 66-Yarder Wins NFL Moment of the Year

Justin Tucker shocked the world with his game-winning 66-yard field goal in Detroit.
news

Mock Draft Roundup 4.0: Offensive Tackle Trevor Penning Rises After Strong Senior Bowl

Trevor Penning impressed at the Senior Bowl, but a variety of defensive players will also be on Baltimore's radar.
news

Late for Work 2/10: Pundit Says Check Expectations for Signing Outside Free Agents

The Ravens are primed to vault into Super Bowl contention next season. Steelers running back Najee Harris puts Marcus Peters on notice. Ray Lewis and former Ravens Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees discuss Super Bowl anxiety.
news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Pursue Tyrann Mathieu?

Will Justin Houston re-sign this offseason? With injury prevention a focus, what changes will we see next preseason? Will the Ravens consider RB and LT in the draft?
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising