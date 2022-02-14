Former Raven Eric Weddle Ends Career in Storybook Fashion

However, when the Rams suffered injuries in the secondary late in the season, Head Coach Sean McVay approached Weddle last month about returning. Instead of playing a small role, Weddle moved into the starting lineup for the playoff run and called the defensive signals from the secondary in the Super Bowl. In the AFC Championship game against San Francisco, Weddle led the Rams with nine tackles.

"Certain things had to happen for me to be in this moment, and to finish it off the way we did is just something you hear out of a book, or a story – a fiction fairy tale you only wish that your name would be a part of," Weddle said via Brandon Judd of the Deseret News. "Lucky me, it's about me, and I'm world champ now."