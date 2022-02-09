Ravens Not Surprised By Eric Weddle's Super Bowl Comeback

When Eric Weddle announced his retirement from the NFL following the 2019 season, he included a checklist of career accomplishments – of which there were many.

One thing not on that list was a Super Bowl appearance, something Weddle so desperately wanted. But it was time, and it seemed Weddle would have to shrug and join the club of great players who never reached the biggest game.

That is until the Rams came calling last month.

Now Weddle will play in Super Bowl LVI, looking to end his career with a championship he devoted himself to chasing. And the Ravens will be rooting for him.

After an injury to starting safety Jordan Fuller, Weddle came out of retirement to sign with the Rams on Jan. 12, just five days before the Rams' first playoff game.

Weddle had played 13 years in the NFL, including three in Baltimore from 2016-2018 in which he made the Pro Bowl every season. He's 37 years old. But with a chance at a title, he's giving it another go with everything he's got left.

Weddle played less than 20 snaps in his first game back, then jumped to 85 percent in the Rams' thrilling playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the NFC Championship, Weddle played every defensive snap and led the team with nine tackles.

It's a remarkable feat, but one that hasn't shocked those who worked alongside him in Baltimore. The Ravens and their fans will be pulling for Weddle to win it all.

"I'm not surprised. Eric is a pro's pro," General Manager Eric DeCosta said. "[He's] really smart, does everything the right way, and I couldn't be happier for him and proud of him. … I'm very excited. I love Eric. I can probably put him on one hand, as far as players that I've come to admire and appreciate."

Speaking from the Super Bowl this week, Weddle said he got a text message from Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti saying he was pumped Weddle was back in the league and he was rooting for him.

"That just doesn't happen all places. Baltimore is a very special place, from the owner all the way down to Eric and everyone in the organization. I have a special place in my heart for them," Weddle said.

"Baltimore was a great three-year run for me. It brought the love back to my life of football. … I just enjoyed every second that I was out there."