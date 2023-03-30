Late for Work 3/30: Former Raven Nick Boyle Looking to Land Job As Long Snapper

Ravens Reportedly Tried to Sign Baker Mayfield

After Baker Mayfield signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two weeks ago, it was reported that the Ravens had explored the veteran quarterback market, specifically Mayfield and Jacoby Brissett, who signed with the Washington Commanders.

Now it's being reported by JoeBucsFan.com that the Ravens actually made an offer to Mayfield, which the former Cleveland Browns starter rejected in favor of a one-year deal with the Buccaneers reportedly worth up to $8.5 million.

The Lamar Jackson contract situation remains unresolved, but the Ravens have made it clear that they want him for 2023 and beyond, which means Mayfield would've been a backup in Baltimore. The former No. 1-overall pick will compete with Kyle Trask for the starting job in Tampa Bay.

"Mayfield's focus at the time of the Ravens' offer was on a starting opportunity," JoeBucsFan.com wrote.

When new Ravens Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken was the Browns' OC, he helped Mayfield throw for a career-high 3,827 passing yards in 2019.

Anthony Brown is the only Ravens quarterback currently under contract. The Ravens reportedly have placed a right of first refusal tender on restricted free agent Tyler Huntley, who has been Jackson's backup the past two-plus seasons. If another team were to sign Huntley to an offer sheet, the Ravens would have an opportunity to match.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said at the NFL Owners Meetings earlier this week that signing a veteran quarterback "would be something we would be thinking about if the opportunity came around."