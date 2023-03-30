Late for Work 3/30: Former Raven Nick Boyle Looking to Land Job As Long Snapper

Former Raven Nick Boyle Looking to Land Job as Long Snapper
Former Ravens tight end and current free agent Nick Boyle is considering a position change in an effort to stay in the league.
The Baltimore Sun’s Childs Walker reported that Boyle attended the University of Maryland's Pro Day to showcase his skills as a long snapper.
Per Walker, Boyle said he's not sure he'd want to sign as a tight end because his knee requires so much maintenance. After suffering a major knee injury in 2020, Boyle played in just five games in 2021 and appeared sparingly in 12 games last season, mostly on special teams.
A fifth-round pick from Delaware in 2015, Boyle was a critical piece of the offense for several seasons as one of the NFL's best blocking tight ends.
The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec noted that Boyle started working on the transition to long-snapping late last season and nearly was called on to long snap in Week 18.
Ravens Reportedly Tried to Sign Baker Mayfield
After Baker Mayfield signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two weeks ago, it was reported that the Ravens had explored the veteran quarterback market, specifically Mayfield and Jacoby Brissett, who signed with the Washington Commanders.
Now it's being reported by JoeBucsFan.com that the Ravens actually made an offer to Mayfield, which the former Cleveland Browns starter rejected in favor of a one-year deal with the Buccaneers reportedly worth up to $8.5 million.
The Lamar Jackson contract situation remains unresolved, but the Ravens have made it clear that they want him for 2023 and beyond, which means Mayfield would've been a backup in Baltimore. The former No. 1-overall pick will compete with Kyle Trask for the starting job in Tampa Bay.
"Mayfield's focus at the time of the Ravens' offer was on a starting opportunity," JoeBucsFan.com wrote.
When new Ravens Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken was the Browns' OC, he helped Mayfield throw for a career-high 3,827 passing yards in 2019.
Anthony Brown is the only Ravens quarterback currently under contract. The Ravens reportedly have placed a right of first refusal tender on restricted free agent Tyler Huntley, who has been Jackson's backup the past two-plus seasons. If another team were to sign Huntley to an offer sheet, the Ravens would have an opportunity to match.
Head Coach John Harbaugh said at the NFL Owners Meetings earlier this week that signing a veteran quarterback "would be something we would be thinking about if the opportunity came around."
Veteran quarterbacks still available include Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz, Teddy Bridgewater, and Joe Flacco.
Player Linked to Ravens in Mock Drafts Labeled Biggest Boom-or-Bust WR Prospect
Quentin Johnston, one of the most popular picks for the Ravens in mock drafts, is the biggest boom-or-bust wide receiver prospect, according to Pro Football Focus’ Michael Renner.
"No one has a more intriguing set of athletic traits at the wide receiver position in this draft class," Renner wrote. "His explosiveness (40.5-inch vertical and 11-foot-2 broad jump) at his size (6-foot-3, 208 pounds) with nearly a 6-foot-10 wingspan is rare, especially in a draft class full of smaller slot types at the position. … However, he's also dropped 10.2% of his career catchable passes and is a work in progress as a route-runner, making his translatability all the more in question."
With TCU last season, Johnston had 60 catches for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns.
On a side note, NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein doesn't think there is a "true WR1" in this draft class.
"I'm not seeing the top-end talent that recent drafts have offered at wide receiver," Zierlein wrote.
Zierlein ranked cornerback as the top position group in the draft. Most mock drafts have the Ravens selecting either a wide receiver or cornerback with the 22nd-overall pick.
"There might not be a Sauce [Gardner] in this year's class, but there appears to be a higher number of players who will be starters in the NFL," Zierlein wrote. "In fact, there will be big, long, explosive perimeter cornerbacks available in each of the first four rounds."
Why Justin Tucker Should Wear No. 0
Justin Tucker is No. 9 in the program and No. 1 in Ravens fans' hearts, but should the NFL's best kicker be No. 0 next season?
With league owners approving the proposal to allow players to wear the number zero, Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano selected one player from every team who should don a No. 0 jersey in 2023. For the Ravens, it's Tucker.
"This one is easy," Manzano wrote. "Tucker doesn't miss kicks in clutch situations. An opera-singing kicker waving his zero jersey after game-winning kicks is definitely something the NFL needs."