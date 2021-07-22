Former Ravens Cheerleader Is in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Jul 22, 2021 at 10:30 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

072221-Summer-Wilson-SI
Yu Tsai/SI
Former Ravens cheerleader Summer Wilson

If you live in Florida and want to get a copy of this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, you better beat Summer Wilson to the magazine rack.

The former Ravens cheerleader is one of the 13 "Swim Search" models featured in this year's historic magazine, which hits shelves today, and she's planning to buy every copy she finds.

"It's so freaking crazy. I can't believe it," Wilson said. "This all started a year ago and it happened. It's so crazy!"

In April, Sports Illustrated revealed that Wilson was one of the "Swim Search" finalists, of which six were supposed to be chosen to appear in print. But the magazine's editors had such a tough time narrowing the field that they all made it in. Wilson got the news Monday.

"I was crying, obviously!" she said. "When I got it, it was like, 'Holy crap, this is real life.' I'm in this magazine.

"It was a very emotional moment for me because I got there myself. I didn't have an agency, I didn't have this massive following, I'm not this massive name. I'm just a girl in corporate America, a retired NFL cheerleader, just chasing a dream in a pandemic and it happened. It's a historic magazine that I cannot believe I'm in."

There are three different covers for this year's issue, featuring rapper Megan Thee Stallion, professional tennis player Naomi Osaka and actress/model Leyna Bloom, who is the first transgender woman to ever be featured on the iconic cover.

Wilson still doesn't know which of her photos, which were taken by Yu Tsai in Atlantic City, N.J., will be featured in the magazine.

Wilson cheered for the Ravens for five years (2016-2020) before deciding to retire shortly before finding out she was a SI finalist. A North Carolina native who lived in Baltimore for seven years, Wilson recently moved to Florida with her boyfriend and switched from medical sales to doing sales for Toast, a restaurant point of sale and management system.

At the same time, Wilson hopes to use the SI Swimsuit Issue and experiences and contacts she's made along the way to continue building her brand, which advocates for self-help and self-empowerment.

"I've always been somebody that tries to wear as many hats as possible," Wilson said. "I love my job at Toast, but I also want to open doors to more modeling, I want to do more podcasts, maybe more hosting and things like that."

Now fans can vote for their favorite "Swim Search" model, so Ravens fans can still give Wilson a boost. Voting ends Aug. 2.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Competition: Tight Ends/Fullback

A battle for the No. 3 tight end spot will be a focus during training camp, with plenty of candidates vying for the position.
news

Nick Boyle Updates His Rehab From Injury

The Ravens' veteran tight end doesn't have an exact date for his return, but says he's recovering well from his season-ending knee injury. 
news

Late for Work 7/22: Three Areas Where Lamar Jackson Can Improve As a Passer

The industry buzz is that Jackson will sign first and get the biggest deal of the 2018 quarterback class. Three questions the Ravens need to answer before the start of the season. Veteran cornerback Darius Daly says he's studying tape of Marlon Humphrey to prepare for training camp. Will any undrafted rookies make the team?
news

Training Camp Competition: Wide Receivers

The Ravens drafted Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace and signed Sammy Watkins, raising the competition within the wide receiver group heading into camp.
news

Brandon Stephens Signs, All Ravens Rookies Under Contract

Third-round defensive back Brandon Stephens is the final Ravens draft pick to sign his rookie deal.
news

Late for Work 7/21: A Word of Caution for Ravens' Upgraded Offense

Ravens' offensive weapons ranked in the top half of the NFL. A surprise pick for Ravens' most important position battle of training camp. Lamar Jackson gets the nod over Kyler Murray on GMFB. Developers have big plans for the area around M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Ben Cleveland Signs Rookie Contract

The rookie third-round pick will compete for a starting spot at left guard. Only one rookie draft pick remains unsigned.
news

Training Camp Competition: Quarterbacks

Who will be Lamar Jackson's backup? Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley will square off in one of the more interesting camp competitions.
news

Late for Work 7/20: Ravens Projected to Be One of Top Three Teams Over Next Three Seasons

If the passing game improves, the Ravens offense 'could be borderline unstoppable.' The market for edge rushers thins as Melvin Ingram reportedly signs with the Steelers. Lamar Jackson is snubbed from Olympic-themed quarterback rankings.
news

Around the AFC North: Long-Term Outlook for the Division

The Steelers are all-in in a win-now scenario. The Browns have a strong, young roster. The Bengals have a quarterback to build around.
news

SociaLight: Gus Edwards Buys His Parents A House

Fresh off his extension with the Ravens, Gus Edwards buys his mom and dad a house. 
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising