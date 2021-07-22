Former Ravens Cheerleader Is in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

If you live in Florida and want to get a copy of this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, you better beat Summer Wilson to the magazine rack.

The former Ravens cheerleader is one of the 13 "Swim Search" models featured in this year's historic magazine, which hits shelves today, and she's planning to buy every copy she finds.

"It's so freaking crazy. I can't believe it," Wilson said. "This all started a year ago and it happened. It's so crazy!"

In April, Sports Illustrated revealed that Wilson was one of the "Swim Search" finalists, of which six were supposed to be chosen to appear in print. But the magazine's editors had such a tough time narrowing the field that they all made it in. Wilson got the news Monday.

"I was crying, obviously!" she said. "When I got it, it was like, 'Holy crap, this is real life.' I'm in this magazine.

"It was a very emotional moment for me because I got there myself. I didn't have an agency, I didn't have this massive following, I'm not this massive name. I'm just a girl in corporate America, a retired NFL cheerleader, just chasing a dream in a pandemic and it happened. It's a historic magazine that I cannot believe I'm in."

There are three different covers for this year's issue, featuring rapper Megan Thee Stallion, professional tennis player Naomi Osaka and actress/model Leyna Bloom, who is the first transgender woman to ever be featured on the iconic cover.