Former Ravens Fullback Is the New WWE NXT Champion

Rechsteiner had long odds to make the team with Pro Bowler Patrick Ricard on the team, but he spent the whole offseason with the Ravens before being released in training camp cuts.

Rechsteiner always knew he might have a future in professional wrestling. He is the son of Rick Steiner, known as the "Dog Faced Gremlin" in his wrestling days, who joined his brother Scott to star as the Steiner Brothers tag team in the WCW and WWF.