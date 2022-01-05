Former Ravens Fullback Is the New WWE NXT Champion

The Ravens have a rich history with fullbacks. Even though it didn't work out with football, Baltimore's fullback alumni now includes another world champion.
Bronson Rechsteiner, aka Bron Brekker, is the new WWE NXT champion after defeating Tommaso Ciampa at New Year's Evil Tuesday night.
In 2020, Rechsteiner signed with the Ravens as an undrafted rookie after a stellar senior season at Kennesaw State in which he averaged 8.1 yards per carry and rushed for 909 yards. He immediately drew heavy interest from fans who fell in love with his college football highlights.
Rechsteiner had long odds to make the team with Pro Bowler Patrick Ricard on the team, but he spent the whole offseason with the Ravens before being released in training camp cuts.
Rechsteiner always knew he might have a future in professional wrestling. He is the son of Rick Steiner, known as the "Dog Faced Gremlin" in his wrestling days, who joined his brother Scott to star as the Steiner Brothers tag team in the WCW and WWF.
"My father and uncle paved this road for me, and I'm here to carry on the legacy they built," Rechsteiner told Sports Illustrated after winning the title. "I'm also here to carve my own path and make my own legacy, and that started tonight."