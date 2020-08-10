Ravens Waive Undrafted Fullback Bronson Rechsteiner

Bronson Rechsteiner's dream of playing in the NFL has taken a detour.

The Ravens have released the undrafted fullback from Kennesaw State, who immediately drew fan interest due to his family's ties to professional wrestling. Rechsteiner is the son of Rick Steiner, known as the "Dog Faced Gremlin" in his wrestling days, who joined his brother Scott to star as the Steiner Brothers tag team in the WCW and WWF.

Rechsteiner had an excellent senior year at fullback averaging 8.1 yards per carry while rushing for 909 yards. However, the odds were always stacked against Reichsteiner making Baltimore's roster, which includes Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard.