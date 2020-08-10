Ravens Waive Undrafted Fullback Bronson Rechsteiner

Aug 10, 2020 at 04:19 PM
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Bronson Rechsteiner's dream of playing in the NFL has taken a detour.

The Ravens have released the undrafted fullback from Kennesaw State, who immediately drew fan interest due to his family's ties to professional wrestling. Rechsteiner is the son of Rick Steiner, known as the "Dog Faced Gremlin" in his wrestling days, who joined his brother Scott to star as the Steiner Brothers tag team in the WCW and WWF. 

Rechsteiner had an excellent senior year at fullback averaging 8.1 yards per carry while rushing for 909 yards. However, the odds were always stacked against Reichsteiner making Baltimore's roster, which includes Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard.

It is even more difficult for undrafted rookies to make a fast impression this year because rookie camps and minicamps were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At least one undrafted rookie has made Baltimore's Week 1 roster for 16 straight years.

