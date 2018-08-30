Former Ravens Sack Master Elvis Dumervil Retires From NFL

Aug 30, 2018 at 12:15 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

083018_Dumervil

Elvis Dumervil, a five-time Pro Bowler who led the Ravens in sacks in 2014, announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday.

With 105 ½ sacks during his 12-year career, Dumervil was one of the top pass-rushers of his generation and finished 26th on the league's all-time sack list.

He spent four seasons with the Ravens (2013-16) joining Terrell Suggs as part of a premier pass-rushing duo. Dumervil (17 sacks) and Suggs (12 sacks) were the NFL's top sack tandem in 2014.

Dumervil ranks sixth all-time in career sacks with the Ravens, trailing only Suggs (125 ½), Peter Boulware (70), Michael McCrary (51), Ray Lewis (41 ½), and Adalius Thomas (38 ½). However, Dumervil was never the same after suffering an Achilles injury in 2016. He was released by the Ravens in 2017, and spent last season with the San Francisco 49ers, where he had 6 ½ sacks.

The 49ers released Dumervil in March, and instead of continuing his career elsewhere, Dumervil announced on Twitter that he was retiring at age 34. Dumervil spent his first seven NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos.

"After spending a great deal of time talking to my family and prayerfully considering what's next in my career, I have made the difficult decision to step away from the NFL at this time," Dumervil said, in part. "It's been an incredible 12-year run.

"To my Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens teammates, ownership, coaches, front office, personnel and everyone who works tirelessly behind the scenes at these first-class organizations, you will always have a special place in my heart. I thank you for your support, friendship, and passion.

"And to the fans, I've been blessed to play in front of some of the most diehard fans in all of the NFL. As a pass rusher, I fed off your energy and intensity. Thank you for bringing that loud support every single week."

Dumervil said he would concentrate on his real estate business full-time.

