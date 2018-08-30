Former Ravens Sack Master Elvis Dumervil Retires From NFL

Elvis Dumervil, a five-time Pro Bowler who led the Ravens in sacks in 2014, announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday.

With 105 ½ sacks during his 12-year career, Dumervil was one of the top pass-rushers of his generation and finished 26th on the league's all-time sack list.

He spent four seasons with the Ravens (2013-16) joining Terrell Suggs as part of a premier pass-rushing duo. Dumervil (17 sacks) and Suggs (12 sacks) were the NFL's top sack tandem in 2014.

Dumervil ranks sixth all-time in career sacks with the Ravens, trailing only Suggs (125 ½), Peter Boulware (70), Michael McCrary (51), Ray Lewis (41 ½), and Adalius Thomas (38 ½). However, Dumervil was never the same after suffering an Achilles injury in 2016. He was released by the Ravens in 2017, and spent last season with the San Francisco 49ers, where he had 6 ½ sacks.