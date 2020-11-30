Four More Ravens Added to Reserve/COVID-19 List, Four Return

Nov 30, 2020 at 04:11 PM
Clifton-Brown
Ryan_Mink_2018
by Clifton Brown & Ryan Mink
113020-Andrews-Judon-Snead
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: TE Mark Andrews; Center: OLB Matthew Judon; Right: WR/RS Willie Snead IV

The Ravens have officially placed three more starters, including two 2019 Pro Bowlers, on their Reserve/COVID-19 list a day before facing the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tight end Mark Andrews, outside linebacker Matthew Judon and wide receiver Willie Snead IV were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. Andrews and Judon are both 2019 Pro Bowlers, making it seven Pro Bowlers on the list for Baltimore.

The Ravens also added cornerback Terrell Bonds to the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, but Bonds was already on season-ending injured reserve after suffering a knee injury earlier this month.

However, the Ravens did get some players back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list as well, as outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, guard D.J. Fluker, defensive tackle Broderick Washington and defensive back Iman Marshall were removed.

There have now been 21 Ravens placed on the list since their Week 11 game against the Tennessee Titans. With the returns, Baltimore now has 19 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Andrews, who is also a Type-1 diabetic, has played every game this season and leads the Ravens in catches (38), receiving yards (454) and touchdown catches (six). His presence at tight end has become even more important since the season-ending knee injury to Nick Boyle.

Judon is tied with Calais Campbell for the team lead with four sacks. The outside linebacker also has 34 tackles and six quarterback hits and is playing at a high level as a pass rusher and run defender.

Snead has been the Ravens' most reliable receiver recently and has 28 catches for 379 yards and three touchdowns. He's also a key part of the team's run blocking efforts.

The returns of Ferguson, Fluker and Washington are key considering the Ravens are thin in the trenches. Outside linebackers Judon and Pernell McPhee and defensive linemen Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike are on the list.

The offensive line has been hit the hardest by injuries/COVID, with Patrick Mekari, Matt Skura and Will Holden all going on the list and Ronnie Stanley on injured reserve. Fluker could play right tackle against Pittsburgh.

Marshall is rehabbing from a season-ending injury so he's not able to play despite coming off the COVID list.

Here's the timeline of the Ravens' Reserve/COVID-19 list additions over the past seven days:

Monday: RB Mark Ingram II, RB J.K. Dobbins, DT Brandon Williams

Tuesday: LB Pernell McPhee

Wednesday: DE Calais Campbell, G/C Patrick Mekari, G/C Matt Skura

Thursday: DE Jihad Ward

Friday: QB Lamar Jackson, FB Patrick Ricard, DT Justin Madubuike, LS Morgan Cox

Saturday: OLB Jaylon Ferguson, G/T D.J. Fluker, G/T Will Holden, DT Broderick Washington, CB Tavon Young, CB Khalil Dorsey

Monday: TE Mark Andrews, CB Terrell Bonds, OLB Matthew Judon, WR Willie Snead IV

Rookie guard Tyre Phillips was moved to the active 53-man roster Monday. He had been designated from IR (shoulder) when he rejoined practice early last week and now he's officially able to play in a game. The Ravens also signed defensive back Davontae Harris to the 53-man roster.

Related Content

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Steelers

The Ravens (6-4) face the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0) as their intense AFC North rivalry resumes under unusual circumstances.
news

Around the AFC North: Browns Already Have Their Most Wins in 13 Years

Steelers are determined to remain focused on beating Ravens. Stretch without Joe Burrow will help Bengals decide what changes they need to make.
news

Late for Work 11/30: Ravens-Steelers Game Is Still on for Tuesday

Bart Scott has a strong message for upset Steelers players. Who will step up against the Steelers? The NFL is considering playoff bubbles.
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 12

Get ready to pull for some big underdogs as the Ravens look to make up ground in the AFC playoff race.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Steelers 

Tyre Phillips, Mark Andrews among six Ravens questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Six Ravens Added to Reserve/COVID-19 List

Jaylon Ferguson, D.J. Fluker, Broderick Washington, Will Holden, Khalil Dorsey and Tavon Young have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Dez Bryant Signed to Ravens' 53-Man Roster

Veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant has officially earned his place on the 53-man roster. Veteran defensive back Pierre Desir has been added to the practice squad.
news

Ravens Offensive Line Faces More Changes and Challenges

With Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Ravens will have to determine a new starting center.
news

Not Long Ago, Robert Griffin III Beat the Steelers With Backups

Last year, with the Ravens resting their starters in Week 17, Robert Griffin III started with a shuffled unit around him and beat the Steelers, 28-10.
news

Ravens-Steelers Game Moved to Tuesday Night

Should the Ravens-Steelers game be played on Tuesday, the Ravens-Cowboys game in Week 13 will be moved to Monday, Dec. 7.
news

Lamar Jackson, Three Other Ravens Added to Reserve/COVID-19 List

Baltimore has now had 12 players land on the Reserve/COVID-19 this week, including the reigning MVP.

Advertising