Four More Ravens Added to Reserve/COVID-19 List, Four Return

The Ravens have officially placed three more starters, including two 2019 Pro Bowlers, on their Reserve/COVID-19 list a day before facing the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tight end Mark Andrews, outside linebacker Matthew Judon and wide receiver Willie Snead IV were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. Andrews and Judon are both 2019 Pro Bowlers, making it seven Pro Bowlers on the list for Baltimore.

The Ravens also added cornerback Terrell Bonds to the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, but Bonds was already on season-ending injured reserve after suffering a knee injury earlier this month.

However, the Ravens did get some players back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list as well, as outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, guard D.J. Fluker, defensive tackle Broderick Washington and defensive back Iman Marshall were removed.

There have now been 21 Ravens placed on the list since their Week 11 game against the Tennessee Titans. With the returns, Baltimore now has 19 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Andrews, who is also a Type-1 diabetic, has played every game this season and leads the Ravens in catches (38), receiving yards (454) and touchdown catches (six). His presence at tight end has become even more important since the season-ending knee injury to Nick Boyle.

Judon is tied with Calais Campbell for the team lead with four sacks. The outside linebacker also has 34 tackles and six quarterback hits and is playing at a high level as a pass rusher and run defender.

Snead has been the Ravens' most reliable receiver recently and has 28 catches for 379 yards and three touchdowns. He's also a key part of the team's run blocking efforts.

The returns of Ferguson, Fluker and Washington are key considering the Ravens are thin in the trenches. Outside linebackers Judon and Pernell McPhee and defensive linemen Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike are on the list.

The offensive line has been hit the hardest by injuries/COVID, with Patrick Mekari, Matt Skura and Will Holden all going on the list and Ronnie Stanley on injured reserve. Fluker could play right tackle against Pittsburgh.

Marshall is rehabbing from a season-ending injury so he's not able to play despite coming off the COVID list.

Here's the timeline of the Ravens' Reserve/COVID-19 list additions over the past seven days:

Monday: RB Mark Ingram II, RB J.K. Dobbins, DT Brandon Williams

Tuesday: LB Pernell McPhee

Wednesday: DE Calais Campbell, G/C Patrick Mekari, G/C Matt Skura

Thursday: DE Jihad Ward

Friday: QB Lamar Jackson, FB Patrick Ricard, DT Justin Madubuike, LS Morgan Cox

Saturday: OLB Jaylon Ferguson, G/T D.J. Fluker, G/T Will Holden, DT Broderick Washington, CB Tavon Young, CB Khalil Dorsey

Monday: TE Mark Andrews, CB Terrell Bonds, OLB Matthew Judon, WR Willie Snead IV