Free Agency Rumor Mill

Mar 23, 2020 at 07:15 PM
The window for teams to negotiate with free agents opened Monday at noon ET.

Teams cannot officially announce deals until the start of the new league year, Wednesday at 4 p.m.

These reports do not reflect any insider information from anyone in Baltimore's front office.

Here's the latest buzz.

Wednesday, March 25

Reports: Onwuasor to Join Mosley With Jets

Thursday, March 19

Joe Flacco Informed He's Being Released By Broncos

Wednesday, March 18

Michael Pierce Close to Deal With Vikings

Ravens Decline Option on Brandon Carr

Packers Have Interest in Josh Bynes

Tuesday, March 17

Seahawks 'Inquiring' About Matthew Judon

Ravens Expected Not to Keep Brandon Carr

Ravens Retaining OLB/DE Jihad Ward

Ravens Bring Back DT Justin Ellis

Monday, March 16

Ravens Sign Michael Brockers to Three-Year Deal

Ravens Trade Hayden Hurst to Atlanta Falcons

Ravens Giving Low Tender to Matt Skura

Sunday, March 15

Seth Roberts to Sign With Panthers

Reports: Versatile Defender, Special Teams Ace Anthony Levine Re-Signs With Ravens

