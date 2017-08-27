From Rookie Tryout to Playmaker, Jaylen Hill Is Earning His Spot

"He's a young guy, just like any other young player, but he has come up with a big play every game so far," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

Hill is accustomed to beating the odds. He was originally a walk-on at small-school Jacksonville State. The 6-foot-0, 175-pound cornerback eventually became a three-year starter and led his team with six interceptions last season.

"Guys try to find a way to make plays. I remember watching him in college – his stats and his tape – and he did just that," Harbaugh said. "To see it translate to this level in the preseason is a big plus. I'm happy with him."

Hill started standing out in practices when he was frequently getting his hands on passes. In the Ravens' first preseason game against the Washington Redskins, he picked off backup quarterback Colt McCoy on a deep pass to the sideline that Hill had sized-up the whole way.

Hill's interception against the Bills came in a different coverage. This time he was in a Cover-2 zone. As Bills quarterback T.J. Yates rolled to his right, Hill dropped deeper into coverage and cut in front of the intended target.

He returned the interception 12 yards, setting the offense up 15 yards away from the end zone. Three plays later, the Ravens took a 10-7 lead.

When the Ravens brought Hill in for his tryout, they told him they kept him because of the way he didn't back down from anybody. Hill matched up against bigger-name undrafted rookie wide receivers Tim White and Quincy Adeboyejo and held his own.